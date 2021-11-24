ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

15.0 percent of households in Vermont receive food stamps

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOC8_0d5iZo5R00
Albert Pego // Shutterstock

15.0 percent of households in Vermont receive food stamps

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations, and drives significant need for increases in the country's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).

Stacker compiled a list of the states where food stamps are used the most using SNAP data released July 10, 2020, by the USDA . The number of households and the poverty rate are current as of 2019 data from the Census Bureau . States are ranked by the percent of households that received food stamps in April 2020. Additional information came from sources like the Center for American Progress , Feeding America, and state websites and local food banks.

Vermont by the numbers

- Percent of households receiving food stamps: 15.0%
- Total households receiving food stamps: 39,351
- Average monthly benefit per household: $209 (#44 highest among all states)

Vermont has a higher-than-average median household income and one of the lowest food insecurity rates in the country. But during the pandemic in 2020, a high demand for food assistance overwhelmed service centers throughout the state. The growing emergency led multiple other charities to step up and offer help.

Here are the states using food stamps the most and least:

States using food stamps the most
#1. New Mexico (27.6% of households)
#2. Rhode Island (22.2% of households)
#3. Washington D.C. (22.0% of households)

States using food stamps the least
#1. Wyoming (5.0% of households)
#2. Utah (7.0% of households)
#3. North Dakota (7.2% of households)

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Oregon is the #6 state where food stamps are used the most

Oregon is the #6 state where food stamps are used the most. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, food insecurity throughout the United States affected more than 37 million people, among them 11 million children. That number, though staggering, represented the lowest point of food insecurity in the country in almost 90 years. Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, national hunger-relief organization Feeding America expects more than 42 million Americans to face food shortages during 2021. This demand puts additional strain on already-strapped food pantries and hunger-relief organizations, and drives significant need for increases in the country’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, also known previously as food stamps).
OREGON STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many COVID-19 Vaccines Vermont Has Received So Far

It has now been 49 weeks since the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent out to states, kicking off the largest vaccination campaign in human history. As of November 23, the U.S. has sent 569,050,695 doses of the vaccine across the country — equivalent to 173.4% of the U.S. population. While the initial […]
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

This Thanksgiving, roughly 1 in 4 Vermont households are struggling to put food on the table

18 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, food insecurity continues to impact households across our region as families prepare for Thanksgiving. Recent survey data from the University of Vermont found that roughly one in four Vermont families are struggling to put food on the table, and the state hasn’t seen a return to pre-pandemic levels at any point since March 2020.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Local
Vermont Government
State
Vermont State
State
Utah State
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Stamps#Local Food#Food Pantries#Food Banks#Americans#The Census Bureau#The Numbers Percent
thecentersquare.com

SNAP recipients to receive extra benefits on Wednesday

(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
USDA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check Could Be Released To This Group of People Due to the Rise of Inflation

The Social Security system—officially referred to as OASDI in the US, according to Investopedia—provides benefits for retirees and surviving spouses, as well as those who have lost a spouse or a qualifying ex-spouse and the disabled. Because of the rapid rise in inflation, the Senior Citizens League urges Congress to provide a $1,400 fourth stimulus check for Social Security recipients.
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy