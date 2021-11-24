ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trump says he met with Kyle Rittenhouse after verdict, calls him 'a nice young man'

By Teaganne Finn
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump says he met with Kyle Rittenhouse after the teen was found not guilty last week in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding of a third during protests in Kenosha, Wis., last year. Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity on Tuesday night...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
mediaite.com

‘He Killed People’: Trump Official Denounces Conservatives Using Kyle Rittenhouse as a ‘Pawn’ After Acquittal

Former Trump White House communications director Alyssa Farah slammed conservatives for treating Kyle Rittenhouse like a hero after his acquittal for the shootings in Kenosha. CNN’s Brianna Keilar spoke to Farah on Monday about Rittenhouse being found not guilty in the charges he faced for shooting three people in the midst of 2020’s civil unrest. Keilar noted how conservatives are celebrating the verdict, even as Rittenhouse’s lawyer has been offering a more measured tone in the trial’s aftermath.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Washington State
Joplin Globe

Diane Dimond: Kyle Rittenhouse now due another sort of justice

I can tell you with certainty that right now attorneys for newly acquitted defendant Kyle Rittenhouse are working overtime. They are combing through every slanderous statement made about this young man. Every defamatory comment offered up before any facts were presented in a court of law is now under the microscope for possible litigation.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Hannity
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

'View' host Whoopi Goldberg claims Kyle Rittenhouse committed murder despite acquittal

Whoopi Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," made no secret Monday about how she felt concerning Kyle Rittenhouse being cleared of all charges last week. Goldberg said she viewed Rittenhouse's actions as murder, despite the jury's verdicts on Friday over the 2020 shooting deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. Rittenhouse successfully argued he acted in self-defense. A third man was wounded by Rittenhouse.
PUBLIC SAFETY
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on the Acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse:. “This acquittal isn’t just about Kyle Rittenhouse. This verdict reiterates that every American has the God-given right to self-defense and the protections of the Second Amendment. The corrupt corporate media should be appalled by their coverage of this case from start to finish. Mr. Rittenhouse was smeared from the very beginning by activists and partisans who falsely branded him as a white supremacist and decided he was guilty before any evidence was produced, all while excusing the illegal actions of violent rioters. Today the jury made clear that we’re a nation governed by the rule of law, and not by mob rule. In the wake of the wildly dishonest reporting by the corporate media, more than a few media outlets can no doubt expect serious defamation lawsuits for their reckless disregard for truth. And I pray that the voices who would tear apart our nation do not succeed in using this verdict as an impetus for yet more horrific violence.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fox News
mediaite.com

MSNBC Host Calls for Removal of Kyle Rittenhouse Judge After He Rebukes Prosecutor

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross on Wednesday raised the prospect of removing the judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial for first-degree homicide after he verbally thrashed the prosecutor in the case. “Honestly,” Cross wrote in an afternoon Twitter missive directed at The Nation’s justice correspondent, Elie Mystal, “how can this judge...
POLITICS
Fox News

'Race pimp' Biden's reaction to Rittenhouse verdict shows how he uses Black community: David Webb

Fox News contributor David Webb accused President Biden on Monday of using the Black community for his own benefit, telling "Fox & Friends First" he was a "race pimp." Webb reacted to calls for Biden to apologize after his presidential campaign compared Kyle Rittenhouse to White supremacists last year. Biden dodged a question about the comparison on Friday following Rittenhouse's acquittal on all charges for the shootings of three people, two fatal, during unrest last year in Kenosha, Wis.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

MSNBC inaccurately claims Rittenhouse attorney asked for Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed from courtroom

MSNBC deleted a tweet and issued a correction on Friday after inaccurately reporting Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyer asked Rev. Al Sharpton to be tossed out of the courtroom. "’Arrogant insensitivity’: Rev. Sharpton slams Rittenhouse lawyer who asked for Sharpton’s removal from court," MSNBC reported in a now-deleted tweet. MSNBC’s "PoliticsNation" host...
POLITICS
CBS News

NAACP president says Rittenhouse trial was a "warning shot" that "vigilante justice" can be allowed

Washington — NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson said Kyle Rittenhouse's trial was a "warning shot" for Black communities that "vigilante justice" can be allowed in this country or "in particular communities." Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Friday on all charges in the August 2020 shootings of three men, including two who were killed, amid protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy