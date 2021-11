Hawkeye released a new trailer in celebration of one week until the big premiere. Marvel fans have been excited to see what's next for Clint Barton. Hawkeye has been positioned to capitalize on the Holiday Season in a massive way. Hailee Steinfeld is one of the actresses that a lot of MCU fans wanted to see in this franchise. So far, her energy and delivery have shone brightly in all the clips released so far. There's no doubt that any adaptation of Matt Fraction and David Aja's run with Hawkeye would have been met with excitement. This one looks to challenge for best Disney+ streaming show off the rip. Check out what Kevin Feige had to say about the evolution of Barton since Age of Ultron down below.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO