ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

German parties agree coalition deal to make Olaf Scholz chancellor

By Kate Connolly Berlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CYTxn_0d5iZYuh00
Germany’s new traffic light coalition, with the chancellor, Olaf Scholz (centre), the Greens’ Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck (left of Scholz), the Liberal Democrats Christian Lindner and Volker Wissing, and the SPD’s Saskia Esken to the right. Photograph: Odd Andersen/AFP/Getty Images

Germany’s new three-way coalition government of Social Democrats, Greens and liberals has addressed the public for the first time, pledging to put climate protection at the top of its agenda but stressing its first priority was to control the coronavirus pandemic.

Replacing Angela Merkel as chancellor after 16 years, Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats used his opening speech to deliver a dramatic appeal to Germans to get vaccinated, announcing a seven-point plan to tackle the health emergency, which he called “very serious”, stressing that hospitals were close to capacity, and that his government would be considering the introduction of a vaccine mandate.

The three parties, known as the “ traffic light coalition ” owing to their colours – red, green and yellow – hammered out the deal during two months of intense negotiations after the Social Democrats (SPD) won a slim margin in the 26 September national election .

Under Scholz, the acting finance minister, as new chancellor, Annalena Baerbock of the Greens is widely expected to become foreign minister – the first female in the role – and Robert Habeck, her partner as co-leader of the party, will receive a new “super minister” role combining the economics ministry with environmental protection goals.

Christian Lindner, leader of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), will become the new finance minister. Hubertus Heil of the SPD is reported to be the only minister from the old government – a grand coalition between the SPD and Merkel’s conservative CDU/CSU – who will retain his post, as labour minister.

The SPD will also fill the roles of the health, interior and defence ministries.

It will be the first three-way alliance on a national level in modern German history, the first two postwar governments having included small minority parties that were later partially incorporated into the CDU. It will also be the first to put tackling the climate emergency , which will be a priority in each of the ministries, at the top of its agenda.

As part of the goal for Germany to become climate neutral by 2045, the parties have agreed to commit to phasing out coal by 2030, outlaw combustion engines in principle, and end gas power generation by 2040. Renewable energies are to be expanded considerably, to cover 80% of all energy needs by 2030.

Social policies include increasing the minimum wage to €12, which Scholz said would benefit 10 million Germans. A newly founded housing ministry will oversee the construction of 400,000 new homes, a quarter of which are to be publicly subsidised to tackle a growing housing crisis by creating more affordable homes, in what the agreement refers to as “the social question of our age”.

An insurance policy for children, promoted by the Greens, is to be introduced to tackle growing child poverty, as well as a heating subsidy for low-income households.

But the government’s most immediate challenge will be to control Germany’s worst wave of Covid-19 since the pandemic began , especially increasing vaccinations. Scholz said he would establish a crisis management team reporting to his chancellery, to be made up of virologists, epidemiologists, psychologists and sociologists, to advise on a way out of the emergency. He said €1bn would be set aside to fund bonuses for health workers.

The government will be one of Germany’s youngest in terms of its members’ ages.

There is much speculation as to how the three parties will cooperate, owing to their considerable differences. The Greens have pushed for a huge investment programme to fight the climate crisis, as well as to spruce up Germany’s out-of-date infrastructure. During the election campaign they pledged to raise taxes and loosen debt rules to free up money to cover increased spending.

Leading economist Marcel Fratscher called the coalition deal “very very ambitious”, but “well thought through”. But he added he believed that its economic goals were “not forward-thinking enough”.

But the FDP, which is known for its fiscal caution, has repeatedly ruled out tax increases. With Lindner of the FDP having secured the finance ministry, its preferences are likely to shape the new government’s monetary policy more than those of the Greens, after Scholz announced debt rules would not be relaxed.

The party leaders looked relieved after two months of intensive talks as they posed for photographs on the banks of the River Spree in Berlin, ahead of setting out their plans under the slogan “embrace progress”.

The coalition negotiations involved 22 working groups and 300 negotiators. Unusually, next to no information was leaked, even though some participants, most recently Baerbock, admitted there had been some exasperating moments.

Habeck said the talks had been “extremely strenuous” at times. He said the new government was aware of the scale of the challenges it faced as it took over power “at a time of crisis … of fear, worry and insecurity”, but “we’ll do everything to break the fourth wave [of Covid]”.

The new government is expected to be sworn in during the week of 6 December. Before that, the coalition agreement has to be approved at the SPD and FDP party conferences, while the Greens will put it to a members’ vote, a 10-day process expected to start on Thursday.

Scholz said that the “traffic light” name given to the coalition would stand it in good stead. “In 1924 the world’s first traffic light was erected on Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz. It was considered an unusual bit of technology, and people asked: ‘can it work?’ But now we cannot imagine life without it: it helps us to get to where we want to go in a fast and safe manner.” He said his goal was “that this coalition is similarly pioneering for Germany”.

• This article was amended on 26 November 2021 to clarify the history of political alliances in Germany.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olaf Scholz
Person
Angela Merkel
Person
Saskia Esken
Person
Christian Lindner
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The incoming government's coalition pact includes promises to spend heavily on climate protection and infrastructure while sticking to Germany's self-imposed debt limits.
POLITICS
Reuters

Business responds to German coalition deal

(Reuters) - The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) presented their three-way agreement for a new government to take over from a coalition led by conservative Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Following are reactions from companies and business leaders:. CHRISTIAN KLEIN, SAP CEO. “Our...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Germans#Coalition Government#Greens#Liberal Democrats#Spd#Andersen Afp#The Social Democrats#The Economics Ministry#Free Democrats#Fdp#Cdu Csu
The Poultry Site

German coalition deal seeks animal welfare improvement

Germany's incoming government has big plans for its farmers and food manufacturers. The new coalition, which comprises the centre-left Social Democrats, the Greens and the libertarian Free Democrats, plan to cut farmers' use of herbicides, improve animal welfare and restrict advertising products with sugar to children in an attempt to promote healthier diets.
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

Sweden elected its first female leader. She resigned hours later.

Sweden on Wednesday confirmed Magdalena Andersson as its first female leader, nearly 100 years after the Scandinavian country extended women the right to vote. Hours after assuming office, Andersson resigned from the post when a member of the ruling coalition, the center-left Swedish Green party, quit the government in protest after lawmakers passed a budget bill backed by three right-wing parties. Andersson’s Social Democratic Party had put forward an alternative budget proposal that failed to pass. Andersson said she hopes to form a single-party ruling government.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Reuters

Factbox: Germany's next government: the likely line-up

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and pro-business Free Democrats (FDP) announced on Wednesday a coalition deal as they prepare to take charge of Europe's biggest economy for the next four years. As top candidate for the SPD, which narrowly came first in September's election,...
ELECTIONS
WGAU

Merkel: 'Sad day' as Germany marks 100,000 deaths from COVID

BERLIN — (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel labelled Thursday “a very sad day” and backed calls for more restrictions, as her country became the latest to surpass 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The national disease control agency said it recorded 351 deaths in connection with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Merkel's husband enters spotlight to slam the unvaxxed

Professor Joachim Sauer, the husband of outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel, has blasted unvaccinated citizens, saying they are ignoring science and being ?lazy.?. "It is astonishing that a third of the population does not follow scientific evidence. Partly this is down to certain laziness and complacency of Germans," Sauer said in rare public comments to Italian newspaper La Repubblica and picked up by Die Welt.
SCIENCE
WHIO Dayton

Germany set for new government that will end Merkel's rule

BERLIN — (AP) — The three parties negotiating to form Germany's next government will finalize and present their coalition agreement Wednesday, two of the prospective partners said. The deal paves the way for center-left leader Olaf Scholz to replace longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming weeks. The center-left Social...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

64K+
Followers
35K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy