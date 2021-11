I recently provided public testimony in support of making election day the deadline for county boards of elections to receive absentee-by-mail ballots. There is a myth that, under current law, if a person puts a ballot in the mailbox on election day, they are guaranteed to have their ballot counted. That is not true. We are aware of problems with ballot container envelopes receive without a postmark, with an illegible postmark, or with an incorrect postmark. The problem was so bad that the State Board of Elections felt the need, in Numbered Memo 2020-22, to instruct county election boards to hunt down postal workers or commercial carriers to try to figure out when a ballot was mailed.

ELECTIONS ・ 8 DAYS AGO