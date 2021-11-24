ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brazil expects to raise $116 billion in 10 years with oil produced in subsalt area

By Marta Nogueira
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=438fOX_0d5iYH7N00

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A Brazil's state-controlled company that manages the government share of oil produced in the subsalt areas estimates the government will raise $116 billion selling oil through 2031.

State-controlled PPSA CEO Eduardo Gerk estimates production of 8.2 billion barrels under the so-called production sharing contracts over the next 10 years, of which 1.5 billion barrels will be owed to the Brazilian government.

PPSA estimates the volume of oil output in production sharing agreements to reach 3.5 million barrels per day in 2031. These contracts will generate around $92 billion in royalties and $77 billion in taxes through 2031.

Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro, writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
OilPrice.com

Oil Nations Are Selling Billions In Green Bonds

Not too long ago, green investing was associated with a warm moral glow, but it wasn’t mainstream--not by a long shot. Increasing climate awareness, a growing shift in policy, and investors demanding socially and environmentally conscious options are transforming this, however, and while it still may not be mainstream, it’s working rather quickly toward megatrend status.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Washington Post

New Covid Variant Puts Pressure on OPEC Oil Producers

The OPEC+ group of oil producers are meeting on Thursday and their job has just been made more difficult by President Joe Biden and a new coronavirus variant. The group will gather virtually to decide their production plan for January. A pause to their 400,000 barrels-a-day monthly output increases was already in the cards. OPEC’s analysts see the oil market swinging from its current deficit to a huge surplus in the first quarter of next year. Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz Bin Salman has even said the switch will happen as soon as December.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Oil settles down $10/bbl in largest daily drop since April 2020

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Oil prices plunged $10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new variant of the coronavirus spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Brazil’s Oil Major Plans To Invest $68 Billion In Boosting Production

Brazil’s Petrobras plans to invest $68 billion in expanding its crude oil production, a figure that represents 84 percent of its total planned investments for the period 2022-2026. Offshore Technology reports that the number is a substantial increase on previously planned investments of $55 billion Petrobras announced for the 2020-2025...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#Royalties#Ppsa#Brazilian
wkzo.com

U.S. to sell 32 million bbls of mostly sour crude from 4 SPR sites

(Reuters) – The United States has launched an auction for 32 million barrels of crude from four strategic petroleum reserves (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, the Department of Energy (DOE) said. The sale of SPR oil, which is mainly blended sour crude, is expected to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Brazil
104.1 WIKY

Brazil’s Campos Neto surprised by worse-than-expected inflation

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Wednesday he was surprised by stubborn price pressures that had resulted in worse-than-expected inflation, while reaffirming the bank’s aim to bring inflation down to its target range. The comments came amid growing market expectations that inflation next year...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Brazil's TruePay raises USD 32 mln in Series A

Brazil-based B2B fintech TruePay has announced a USD 32 million Series A funding. The round was led by venture capital Addition. TruePay created a payment solution to help access credit for small and medium retailers. The startup’s buy now, pay later solution allows retailers to obtain credit using card receivables as a form of payment.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

TruePay Raises $32 Million In One Of The Largest-Ever Series A Rounds In Brazil

B2B Buy Now Pay Later fintech to invest in team and product development. TruePay, a startup whose innovative payment solution helps small and medium sized retailers have free and secure access to credit, has raised US$32 million in Series A funding led by Addition. This growth stage investment is one of the largest ever made in Brazil. The funds will be used to improve the solution, increase capacity and expand the team. The startup, which has been growing 100% a month, plans to grow tenfold by the end of 2022. Founded in December 2020, TruePay has clients throughout Brazil and a merchant base in the thousands.
ECONOMY
hawaiitelegraph.com

Brazil to join with SpaceX to deliver wifi to rural areas

Communications Minister Fabio Faria has tweeted that Brazil aims to partner with SpaceX to monitor and protect the Amazon and expand internet connections to rural schools through the company's Starlink project. Faria's tweets include a video and photo of himself with Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and CEO, during their meeting...
INDUSTRY
spglobal.com

CS Brazil H1 November sugar production expected to drop 63.2% on year: survey

Sugar's share of H1 November cane crush expected at 35%: analysts. H1 November hydrous ethanol output seen down 57.3% on year: survey. Sugar production in the key Center-South Brazil region is expected to total 457,600 mt in the first half of November, down 63.2% on the year, a survey of 10 analysts by S&P Global Platts showed Nov. 22.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Brazil orange juice producer Cutrale suspends US exports-report

SAO PAULO, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian orange juice producer Cutrale has suspended exports of orange juice concentrate from Brazil to the United States, Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported on Monday, as a new tax on exports has eroded its profits. TheBrazilian tax on exported juice concentrate has impacted the...
AGRICULTURE
naturalgasworld.com

US gas producers face billions in hedging losses next year

US gas producers are set to book billions of dollars in hedging losses next year because they hedged most of their 2022 production before the recent energy crunch caused gas prices to soar. US gas producers are set to book billions of dollars in hedging losses next year because they...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Sierra Space raises $1.4 billion at $4.5 billion valuation

Sierra Space, a Louisville, Colo.-based commercial space transportation and infrastructure company, raised $1.4 billion in Series A funding at a $4.5 billion valuation. Why it matters: This is one of the largest VC raises ever for an aerospace company, and moves Sierra Space closer toward its ultimate goal of building a private space station in orbit. In the meantime, it's also working on low-orbit spaceplanes that can deliver cargo and, eventually, crew.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
newscentermaine.com

Record oil production expected in December

MIDLAND, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic, oil production slowed down, but as we move closer to 2022 and as technology improves, oil production is continuing to increase. It's getting to the point to where December 2021 will likely produce a record of 4.95 million barrels of oil per day.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NPR

Two Sides Of Guyana: A Green Champion And An Oil Producer

For Guyana the potential wealth from oil development was irresistible — even as the country faces rising seas. Today on the show, Emily Kwong talks to reporter Camila Domonoske about her trip to Guyana and how it's grappling with its role as a victim of climate change while it moves forward with drilling more oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Amazon deforestation in Brazil surges to worst in 15 years

Deforestation in Brazil's Amazon rainforest reached a 15-year high after it soared 22% in one year, according to data published Thursday. Why it matters: The Amazon is the world's largest tropical rainforest and stores vast quantities of CO2, the primary greenhouse gas. Brazil was also one of the nations that...
AGRICULTURE
ZDNet

Intuit stock surges as FYQ1 results top expectations, raises year outlook

Financial software powerhouse Intuit this afternoon reported fiscal Q1 revenue and profit that comfortably topped Wall Street's expectations, and raised its outlook for the full year above consensus as well. The raised forecast reflects "early momentum" in the fiscal year given the first quarter's results, plus the inclusion of the...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy