The switch has been flipped for the Patriots' defense and has been for quite a while. To begin the year, Bill Belichick's unit struggled to get off the field in crucial moments and was an Achilles heel for the club as it got out to a 2-4 start. However, the light has gone on over the last five weeks during this winning streak and New England now owns the hottest defense in the NFL. For the first time this season, the Patriots were able to pitch a shutout by blanking the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night 25-0.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO