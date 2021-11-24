Lukoil plans oil production in Russia of 83-84 mln T a year

Russian oil giant, Lukoil, has filed a preliminary development proposal with Iraq’s Oil Ministry for the Eridu oil field, according to a statement from the Ministry last week. Located in Block 10, around 120 kilometers west of Basra in southern Iraq, the preliminary consensus opinion was that the field contains between 7 and 10 billion barrels of crude oil reserves. This alone would have made it the biggest oil discovery in Iraq in at least 20 years, but subsequent Russian oil industry estimates point to reserves of up to 12 billion barrels of oil. Its remuneration fee of US$5.99 per barrel is among the highest of all Iraq’s awards under its technical service contract model, and likely peak production is estimated at between 250,000 and 300,000 barrels per day (bpd). Lukoil was awarded a 60 percent share in the Block in the fourth round of licensing in 2012, along with a 40 percent stake being given to Japan’s Inpex. Given these apparently enticing figures, why has Lukoil waited so long to move ahead with a serious development program, and why is it doing so now? The key reason why Lukoil has been slow to move on developing Eridu is that the giant field has been caught up in the Russian oil company’s maneuverings to get a better deal for the nearby field of West Qurna 2, senior oil industry sources close to Iraq’s Oil Ministry exclusively told OilPrice.com. “Towards the middle of 2017, Lukoil felt that it had done a good job on developing West Qurna 2 in that [the field] had been steadily producing around 400,000 barrels per day [about nine percent of Iraq’s total oil production] - for some time,” said one of the sources. “But Lukoil, which had [and still has] a 75 percent stake in the field and had already spent at least US$8 billion on developing it, was only being compensated US$1.15 per barrel recovered,” he added. This was the lowest rate being paid to any IOC in Iraq at that time and was dwarfed by the US$5.50 per barrel being paid to GazpromNeft in its development of the Badra oil field.

