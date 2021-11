Manchester United legend Gary Neville says that Mauricio Pochettino would leave PSG "tomorrow" for Old Trafford, given the chance. The former Tottenham manager is heavily rumoured to be the favourite for the United job, following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the weekend. United have long coveted the Argentinian too, wanting him as long ago as when they initially offered the role to Solskjaer on an interim basis.

