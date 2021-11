At least 17 people are dead and over 100 feared missing in flash floods in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.A depression over the Bay of Bengal caused flash floods in the districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, and Anantpur, according to Times of India. In the pilgrimage town of Tirupati, photos and videos on social media showed flooded roads and submerged vehicles. The government has deployed seven teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) for search and rescue operations in the region.Fire department operators, revenue teams, and the local police are also helping those in need. In one...

