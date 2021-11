The peak of difficulty on this six game road trip is here!. Toronto (8-9) will take on Golden State (14-2) in what should be the Raptors biggest test of the season so far. After the missing the playoffs the last two seasons, the Warriors look like they are back to the 2015 version of themselves. Not exactly the ridiculous record setting 73-9 version the year after, but the “strength in numbers” motto is on the comeback. A perfect example of that was displayed in the Warriors win on Friday in Detroit missing Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala and Otto Porter Jr. Andrew Wiggins had 27 points, and has been a solid two-way player since coming from Minnesota.

NBA ・ 6 DAYS AGO