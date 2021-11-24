ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Nov. 25: Call me, woke

By Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago

More than vandalism

I was angered and dismayed to hear of last week’s alleged arson attack on St. Mark CME Church in west Eugene. One of few Black churches in Eugene, St. Mark's historical and cultural significance parallels the history of the Black community in Eugene and is a testament to the faith and determination of our Black community’s founding families. The hate crime was more than a deliberate fire — it was an act of cultural desecration.

More: Police investigating fire at predominantly Black church as possible arson and bias crime

This was not the first act of blatant disrespect related to Eugene’s founding Black community. In 2019, vandals defaced a plaque erected by the Lane Transit District on Bertelson Road to honor the life and contributions of Mattie and Sam Reynolds. The couple raised a family in the West 11th area after their Ferry St community was demolished, fought for civil rights and helped build the St. Mark’s community.

More: When a plaque honoring a Black couple's legacy was vandalized, their great-granddaughter was the officer who responded

I hope the Eugene/Springfield community is committed to confronting all racial and faith aggressions with an unequivocal “no tolerance.” These crimes are more than vandalism. They are assertions of white dominance that for decades faced discrimination and soul-crushing odds with grit, grace and dignity. They deserve our unqualified support, not inaction, when they are once again under attack.

Alice Tallmadge, Springfield

Call me, woke

It was to some amusement when I read Jerry Ritter's impassioned response to a previous editorial column in his Nov. 18 to the editor.

As a middle-leaning Democrat, I don't consider Republicans racist, but I do believe in equal opportunity and access to education, jobs, etc., for all Americans. Whether Ritter knows it or not, there are lots of Americans who are prevented from these opportunities for social and institutional reasons and those need constant fixing. If that's "woke," consider me woke.

Jerry Ritter: Letters to the editor for Thursday, Nov. 18: Dems have woken up the sleeping giants of the right

Regarding mandates, they were instituted for public health safety, and frankly, if more people had followed them and gotten vaccinated, we'd be much farther along than we are now. And just to beat Mr. Ritter to the punch, the vaccine is not experimental; it has been in research for years and the COVID-19 vaccine piggybacked off the SARS vaccine, which has been in development since 2003.

Lastly, he conveniently conflates Democrats with socialists for passing the recent infrastructure bill without reading the entire 2,000 pages. My retort would be if Democratic legislators didn't read the entire bill, what makes him think Republican legislators did when they voted against it? Are Republican legislators faster readers?

John Crook, Eugene

Submit a letter of 200 words or fewer to rgletters@registerguard.com. Include your full name, mailing address and phone number for purposes of verification.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Letters to the editor for Wednesday, Nov. 25: Call me, woke

