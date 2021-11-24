ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dollar Tree (DLTR) PT Raised to $155 at BMO Capital

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target on Dollar...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

Argus Reiterates Buy Rating on Vontier (VNT) Noting 3 Reasons

Argus analyst John Eade reiterated a Buy rating and $40.00 price target on Vontier (NYSE: VNT) on the belief that ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $260 at Morgan Stanley on Higher Buybacks

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $260.00 (from $255.00) on the expectation for higher share buybacks going forward. The analyst reiterated an Overweight rating, stating "We also raise our PT from $255 to $260 on higher '23e EPS. For '21, we model comps +6%, gross margin expansion of ~7 bps and SG&A leverage of ~160 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of 12.5% and EPS of $11.80 in '21. For '22, we model comps +1%, gross margins flat and ~10 bps of SG&A leverage. This results an EBIT margin of 12.6% and along with $10b in share buybacks, produces EPS of $12.65. For '23, we model comps of +1%, gross margin flat and SG&A leverage of ~20 bps. This produces an EBIT margin of ~12.8% and combined with $10b in buybacks results in EPS of $13.80. ~19x our updated '23e EPS, results in our new PT of $260."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Estee Lauder (EL) Raises Quarterly Dividend 13.2% to $0.60; 0.7% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Estee Lauder (NYSE: EL) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 13.2% increase from the prior dividend of $0.53. The dividend will be payable on...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

J.M. Smucker (SJM) PT Raised to $149 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Laurent Grandet raised the price target on J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) to $149.00 (from $146.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lowe's (LOW) PT Raised to $275 at Guggenheim

Guggenheim analyst Steven Forbes raised the price target on Lowe's (NYSE: LOW) to $275.00 (from $245.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Intuit (INTU) PT Raised to $790 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the price target on Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) to $790.00 (from $640.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Wolfspeed (WOLF) PT Raised to $125 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava raised the price target on Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) to $125.00 (from $90.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Workday (WDAY) PT Raised to $355 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Keith Backman raised the price target on Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) to $355.00 (from $295.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Enphase Energy (ENPH) PT Raised to $284 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Ameet Thakkar raised the price target on Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) to $284.00 (from $220.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NVIDIA (NVDA) PT Raised to $375 at BofA Securities

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya raised the price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) to $375.00 (from $340.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Starts Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) at Outperform

BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman initiates coverage on Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) with a Outperform rating and a price ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BMO Capital Reiterates Outperform Rating on NVIDIA (NVDA)

BMO Capital analyst Ambrish Srivastava reiterated an Outperform rating and $375.00 price target on NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) following results.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Gladstone Capital (GLAD) PT Raised to $12 at Wedbush, Following Earnings

Wedbush analyst Henry Coffey raised the price target on Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) to $12.00 (from $11.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) PT Raised to $115 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the price target on Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV) to $115.00 (from $106.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) PT Raised to $10 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede raised the price target on Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) to $10.00 (from $8.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) PT Raised to $22 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Gabe Daoud Jr. raised the price target on EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) to $22.00 (from $13.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Science 37 (SNCE) PT Raised to $18 at Cowen

Cowen analyst Charles Rhyee raised the price target on Science 37 (NASDAQ: SNCE) to $18.00 (from $14.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Masimo Corp. (MASI) PT Raised to $330 at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Jason Bednar raised the price target on Masimo Corp. (NASDAQ: MASI) to $330.00 (from $320.00) after hosting ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Meridian Biosciences (VIVO) PT Raised to $28 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen raised the price target on Meridian Biosciences (NASDAQ: VIVO) to $28.00 (from $27.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

