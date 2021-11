It's one of the busiest travel times of the year and AAA has forecasted the best and worst times for people to be on the roads. AAA estimates that over 53 million Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving which is a substantial increase of 13% from the pervious year. That number is still down about 5% from 2019 due to people avoiding travel because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO