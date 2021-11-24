ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Best Rookie from Every NFL Team's 2021 Draft Class

By Alex Kay
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

With less than two months left in the 2021 NFL season, it's a great time to review the rookie class. There have been plenty of standout first-year players turning head, many of whom weren't highly regarded first-round prospects. When determining which rookie is the best, draft position has been...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday's Jaguars Coaching News

The Jacksonville Jaguars drafted sensational Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick this year with the hope that he would eventually develop into a franchise player. However, his development and how to best set him up for success have become points of dissension within the team's coaching...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Biggest Weakness in the 2021 Season

The 2021 season is to be the longest in NFL history, and while we're 10 weeks in, there's still plenty of football to be played. Except for perhaps a handful of teams, most of the league can believe in reaching the postseason. The Miami Dolphins, for example, are only 3-7 but have won two in a row and appear capable of going on a run.
NFL
State
Alabama State
Slate

It's Clear Who This Season's Best Rookie Quarterback Is

2021 was a quarterback-heavy NFL draft year. Three came off the board in the first three picks and another two were selected by No. 15. Those five first-round QBs were one short of the record six drafted in 1983. It was easy to look at a few of them and see not just dependable future starters, but potential world-beaters. Trevor Lawrence was the most touted recruit in college football history in 2018, went on to win a national championship and mock most of his competition at Clemson, and routinely made throws most of his peers couldn't dream of making. Ohio State's Justin Fields had a similar track record to Lawrence and some of the best athletic measurements of any QB prospect ever. Zach Wilson wowed everyone at BYU in 2020 by uncorking hilariously powerful and accurate passes from a frame that looked 16 years old. And Trey Lance, a quarterback who looked like he could also play running back, had starred for the most dominant program in college football, Football Championship Subdivision dynasty North Dakota State.
NFL
ESPN

NFL All-Underrated Team 2021: Barnwell's 24-player roster of vets, rookies, draft steals and free-agency finds

Today, I'm naming my All-Underrated Team for what we've seen so far in the 2021 NFL season. Last time we did this in 2019, I talked up players such as Matthew Judon, Austin Ekeler, Vita Vea, Fred Warner and others who have emerged with larger profiles over the ensuing two seasons. Hopefully, we'll see the profiles of the players on this year's list grow similarly in the years to come.
NFL
Person
Devonta Smith
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn't plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn't put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and "the sky is not falling."
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae's mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota's drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Adrian Peterson Has A 2-Word Message For The Titans

Welcome to Tennessee, Adrian Peterson. The legendary NFL running back is reportedly signing with the Titans, following the Derrick Henry injury news. Henry is reportedly undergoing surgery on an injured foot. While it's possible he could return later this season, Henry is expected to miss several weeks, if not the rest of the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson's Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore's win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. "I looked over and...
NFL
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott

Ezekiel Elliott likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight, though the Dallas Cowboys star is reportedly in a longterm relationship. The star NFL running back is reportedly dating Halle Woodard. Elliott and Woodard have reportedly been dating for more than a year. The former Ohio State Buckeyes...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Chiefs' 'arrogant' expectations for Patrick Mahomes, revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has impressed NFL fans, media members and opponents with an array of on-the-money deep balls, no-look passes and left-handed throws since entering the league. So much so, that anytime Mahomes throws an interception or makes a bad play, the NFL world is forced to remember that he is still mortal.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Jerry Jones Said After Loss

Jerry Jones made his opinion on the officiating in Thursday afternoon's Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders game extremely clear. The Cowboys fell to the Raiders, 36-33, in overtime on Thursday. Dallas dropped to 7-4 on the season with the loss, while Las Vegas improved to 6-5. The game was...
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Have Released Notable Quarterback

With Aaron Rodgers officially back, the Green Bay Packers did some backup quarterback shuffling on Monday afternoon. The Packers activated Kurt Benkert from the practice squad Reserve/COVID-19 list and released former No. 3 overall pick Blake Bortles. Green Bay originally brought Bortles into the fold earlier this month after Rodgers and Benkert tested positive for COVID-19.
NFL

