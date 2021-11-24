The Best Rookie from Every NFL Team's 2021 Draft Class

2021 was a quarterback-heavy NFL draft year. Three came off the board in the first three picks and another two were selected by No. 15. Those five first-round QBs were one short of the record six drafted in 1983. It was easy to look at a few of them and see not just dependable future starters, but potential world-beaters. Trevor Lawrence was the most touted recruit in college football history in 2018, went on to win a national championship and mock most of his competition at Clemson, and routinely made throws most of his peers couldn’t dream of making. Ohio State’s Justin Fields had a similar track record to Lawrence and some of the best athletic measurements of any QB prospect ever. Zach Wilson wowed everyone at BYU in 2020 by uncorking hilariously powerful and accurate passes from a frame that looked 16 years old. And Trey Lance, a quarterback who looked like he could also play running back, had starred for the most dominant program in college football, Football Championship Subdivision dynasty North Dakota State.

