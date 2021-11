The Lebanon boys’ and girls’ basketball teams kicked off their 2021-22 seasons by hosting Jamborees. On Tuesday, the boys’ team competed against Sparta High School and Rolla High School at Boswell Auditorium. In their first matchup, the ‘Jackets faced the Trojans in a three quarter game. Under first-year head coach Ryan Toombs, his team looked athletic, and the coach praised his team’s effort. “I was really pleased with what I saw,” Toombs said. “We really put an emphasis on rebounding and working hard. I thought we did a nice job of understanding our philosophy on the defensive end, and it was a pleasant surprise to us how well we rebounded.” For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.

