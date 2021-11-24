How Many Episodes of ‘Hawkeye’ Will There Be on Disney+?

Read our previous reviews of Hawkeye here. At the tail end of “Never Meet Your Heroes,” Kate (Hailee Steinfeld) finds herself in a tough predicament going against the Tracksuit gang. Out of nowhere, Clint (Jeremy Renner) comes to save her, and that’s where “Hide and Seek” picks up immediately. The first part of this episode is where the surrogate daughter/reluctant father relationship begins between Kate and Clint. It works because of how Steinfeld and Renner act off of each other. Clint has no desire to be a teacher to anybody. He’s perturbed to clean up the mess “Ronan” has made and is focused on getting the suit back. Kate is just happy to be around the person she’s looked up to and is eager to help. We’ve seen this mentor/mentee relationship in other action media, but it works because of who plays these characters. Oh, the irony of Kate being in danger when her mom owns her security company.

