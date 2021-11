We’re over the halfway point in the 2021 NFL season and the Detroit Lions are still winless. That’s the result of a lot of factors working together. Just some of the contributing factors: the franchise quarterback asking for a trade, the new general manager having to deal with a bunch of bad contracts, the salary cap dropping in a year in which the Lions couldn’t afford it, and just plain bad luck in some of these games.

