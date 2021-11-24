ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immervision Develops Advanced Vision System For IONODES New PERCEPT Body Camera

By AIT News Desk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImmervision optical design expertise will help organizations better monitor, detect and address potential security threats. Immervision, the world’s leading developer of advanced vision systems combining optics, image processing, and sensor fusion technology, announced its ultra-wide lenses will be integrated into IONODES’ PERCEPT body camera. This collaboration will give businesses and the...

