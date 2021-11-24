Immervision Develops Advanced Vision System For IONODES New PERCEPT Body Camera

Live without any restrictions with the Motorola moto g power gen 3 smartphone. Featuring a new-and-improved battery, it lasts for up to 3 days on a single charge. So you can live life in the fast lane without stopping to charge your phone. Moreover, the Motorola moto g power gen 3 boasts a new 50 MP triple camera system to capture details up close. You can even shoot from the front and rear cameras at the same time as well as add a background blur effect. Best of all, with up to 128 GB of built-in storage, you can keep your photos, apps, songs, movies, and more contained. Furthermore, enhance content with the 6.5-inch Max Vision display and a 90 Hz refresh rate along with the trusted HD+, 1600 x 720 resolution. Finally, this 5G smartphone has a lighter body, weighing just 203 grams.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO