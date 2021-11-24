ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man sentenced for sending bomb hoax to UK vaccine plant

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

LONDON (AP) — A man who sent a bomb hoax to a U.K. coronavirus vaccine factory and similar parcels elsewhere, including a laboratory in Wuhan, China, was sentenced to more than two years in prison on Wednesday. About 120 people had to be evacuated from a plant in Wales...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Herald

UK police release 4 men held over Liverpool taxi bombing

LONDON -- British police released four men who were arrested under terrorism laws while detectives investigate a homemade bomb explosion in a Liverpool taxi and work to understand the motives of the suspected bomber, who died in the blast. Police have named the bomber as 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen, who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wrexham Covid vaccine plant: Man guilty of sending suspect package

A man has been found guilty of sparking a bomb scare by sending a suspicious package to a Covid vaccine plant. Anthony Collins, 54, from Chatham, Kent, was convicted of posting an article to the factory in Wrexham, with the intention of inducing the belief it was likely to explode or ignite.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Medscape News

Boris Urges UK to Vaccinate, As Hospital Bombing Pushes UK Threat to 'Severe'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has addressed the attack outside Liverpool Women's Hospital on Sunday, November 14, confirming that the Government is treating the incident as a terrorist attack as officials continue to investigate the details and its motivation. "My thoughts remain with all those affected, and, on behalf of the...
HEALTH SERVICES
Shropshire Star

Man obsessed by Covid 'sparked bomb scare at Wrexham vaccine plant'

Production of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab at premises in Wrexham in Wales ground to a halt in January after a package sparked a bomb scare. A man with an “obsessive interest” in Covid-19 sent a suspicious package to a vaccine factory – sparking a bomb scare and evacuation, a court has been told.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Marshall
Person
Anthony Collins
Person
Boris Johnson
Traverse City Record-Eagle

UK says Liverpool taxi blast was a bomb, raises threat level

LONDON (AP) — British authorities raised the country's threat level to its second-highest rung on Monday, after police said a blast in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was caused by a homemade bomb. Investigators said they were treating Sunday's explosion — which killed the suspected bombmaker and injured the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wrexham vaccine plant: Fake bomb 'had defendant's address inside'

A suspicious parcel contained the name and address of a man accused of causing a bomb scare at a Covid vaccine factory, a court has heard. Production was halted at the AstraZeneca plant in Wrexham in January, and the building was evacuated after the parcel was found. A garden glove...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Covid: Vaccine plant bomb hoaxer jailed and Christmas food shortages warning

Poland has recorded more than 25,000 daily infections for the first time since April, as much of Europe battles a fourth wave of the pandemic. There were 28,380 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours - a 17% increase from cases reported a week ago - and 460 coronavirus-related deaths. The government has so far been reluctant to introduce more restrictions, citing street protests in the Netherlands and Austria. But earlier this week, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said restrictions could be reintroduced if the infection rate did not begin to fall by mid-December.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hoax#Uk#Ap#Oxford#British#U S Air Force
The Independent

Boris Johnson bridge to Northern Ireland would cost more than £300bn and should not be built, review finds

Boris Johnson’s proposed bridge or tunnel to Northern Ireland could cost more than £300bn and should not be built, a government review has found.The prime minister had commissioned a study into the fixed link across the Irish Sea after arguing it would improve connections between parts of the UK.Network Rail chairman Peter Hendy’s review found that that a bridge would cost an estimated £335bn, while a tunnel would be about £209bn.Sir Peter said the high price tag of either project “would be impossible to justify” as “the benefits could not possibly outweigh the costs”.Either a bridge or tunnel would be...
POLITICS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
ohmymag.co.uk

Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
yourmileagemayvary.net

Air Rage: Story Of Man Killed By Fellow Passengers On Southwest Flight

We’ve all heard about air rage. There have been lots of cases of it since the rules about wearing masks on planes have been implemented. However, air rage isn’t new to air travel. It’s been happening for decades (The first recorded case of air rage was on a flight from Havana to Miami, in 1947 – a drunk man assaulted another passenger and a flight attendant), over mixed-up seats, smoking in the lavatory, fliers not getting the kind of service they expected, and lots of other things that, for whatever reason, set someone off.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Glamorous wife of property developer jailed over $80million cocaine smuggling plot faces being booted from their $2.5million Sydney mansion despite vowing to stand by her husband

The glamorous wife of a property developer jailed for trying to smuggle $80million worth of cocaine into Australia may be kicked out of her $2.5million mansion to pay back the lawyer who represented her husband. Former Sydney party boy Matthew Doyle, 33, pleaded guilty to supplying a large commercial quantity...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy