Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

The last thing we thought we would be writing about today was an over-sexualised ketchup bottle. (No, seriously, this is stupid. We can't believe we're talking about this.) It's not every day you see condiments being sexualised, but this ketchup has been causing some controversy. The Pizza Hut-branded bottle reads, "Tomato Ketchup. Shake, Squeeze and Squirt," and the customer who stumbled across the bottle is not happy about it. A man from Hull who came across the dodgy slogan has said it sounds like "an app for swingers". If you are working on your own branding and are hoping to avoid such controversies, then check out our roundup of the best branding books.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 23 DAYS AGO