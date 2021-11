After this Concacaf 2022 World Cup Qualifying cycle is complete, Honduras may consider hitting the reset button to focus on building up its next generation of players. Before that can happen, it needs to finish up the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifiers, and its next match comes Tuesday against Costa Rica. The squads drew even on October 8, but Honduras beat Costa Rica on penalty kicks in June during the third-place match in the Concacaf League of Nations. You can see what happens when you stream the match on Paramount+.

