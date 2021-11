Less than two weeks after announcing its offering of $400 million in senior notes, Kontoor Brands (NYSE: KTB) has closed the sale of the notes. The Greensboro designer, maker and marketer of Lee and Wrangler branded apparel and accessories released the offer on Nov. 9. On Nov. 18, Kontoor announced it had entered into an indenture with U.S. National Bank, to which it issued and sold the senior notes, which carry a 4.15% interest rate, due on Nov. 15, 2029.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO