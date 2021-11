ABOUT

In a world where we’re sometimes seen as one-dimensional, Culturess is all about going 3D (but, you know, without the special shades—those things are a rip-off). No, we mean 3D as in celebrating all facets of vivid, technicolor fangirldom. Whether it’s analyzing horror themes in the latest Archie comic, bowing down to Gal Gadot, drafting an LGBTQ writing dream team for the upcoming L Word reboot, geeking out over a new arts festival for self-described black nerds, or crushing hard on Daenerys Targaryen’s fierce winter coat on Game of Thrones (and its deeper meaning), Culturess is a place where you never have to choose between your passions. We leave traditional stereotypes, particularly those affecting women (though anyone’s welcome here), on the cutting room floor. We cover everything from podcasts to politics to the Potterverse; from romance novels to records to rides at Disney World. Through it all, the common plotline is always further fueling your fandoms, whatever they may be.