Chicago Bears: This is the perfect coach to replace Matt Nagy in 2022

By Vincent Parise
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago Bears are reportedly going to fire Matt Nagy after their game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday. They probably won’t hire the full-time coach after that but the fact that Nagy will be gone makes them a much better team. Things have not worked out well lately and it...

mizerbob
3d ago

My grandson would have been a better coach than Nagy. More innovative and imaginative then him and he is only 6.

