We’ve gotten some clarity on a couple of things regarding the Mets and Matz, and exactly how popular of a commodity he’s become in the early stages of the offseason. Jon Heyman reported that seven other teams have also shown interest in the left-hander, including the Red Sox, Blue Jays, Tigers, Cubs, Cardinals, Giants, and Angels. Later on Monday evening, MLB.com’s Anthony DiComo reported that New York has officially made an offer to Matz, which is one of eight offers the southpaw is mulling over at the moment.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO