“Language Lessons” (2021, Shout! Studios) Effective and affecting two-hander from director/co-writer Natalie Morales and co-writer/producer Mark Duplass, who play a Spanish teacher and her somewhat reluctant student, respectively. The entire arc of their relationship transpires over Zoom calls (Morales’ Carino is in Costa Rica and Duplass’s Adam in LA), which may impact your appreciation of the film’s chief asset: the interplay between the two leads, who defy the separation inherent to their method of communication to forge much-needed connections in times of need. So appealing are the two leads that at times, one wishes the dramatic elements receded to simply give them more time to talk; as it stands, “Language Lessons” is an impressive addition to Morales’ growing directorial career (see also “Plan B“) and confirmation of Duplass’s status as a consistently and effortlessly creative indie force. Now available on digital and On Demand.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO