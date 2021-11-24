ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

German union fears new Tesla works council will be top heavy

By Victoria Waldersee
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04JUPi_0d5iNdfG00

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A works council being set up by Tesla staff at the company's new Gruenheide plant near Berlin risks being unrepresentative as most of the employees hired so far are middle or senior managers, Germany's largest union warned on Tuesday.

IG Metall said seven Tesla employees, none of whom were its members, had called a meeting for Monday to choose a committee to run elections for a council that would remain in position for at least two years.

"We're happy there's been a starting shot," Birgit Dietze, head of IG Metall's regional office for Berlin-Brandenburg-Saxony where Tesla's factory is located, told Reuters.

"What's important is that the workers' council is really there for all employees ... for us it's a little too soon."

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Under German labour law, employees must be at a company for six months before they can run in a works council election - meaning any body formed in the near future is likely to be dominated by management figures, the union said.

Dietze said a new election can only be called after two years, and only then if the workforce has more than doubled. IG Metall says Tesla has hired about one in six of the 12,000 workers due to be recruited for the site so far.

The U.S electric vehicle maker is operating at Gruenheide under pre-approval permits as it awaits the green light from local authorities to start production. Tesla hopes to receive final approval by the end of 2021.

Chief Executive Elon Musk has sparred with organised labour in the past and was ordered in March to delete a tweet from 2018 threatening to strip U.S. employees of their stock options if they formed a union.

IG Metall set up an office near the Gruenheide plant earlier this year to provide support. Dietze said the union would not have advocated setting up a works council until a wider pool of workers had been hired.

Reporting by Victoria Waldersee; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Incoming German chancellor promises action amid Omicron variant fears

BERLIN — Germany's chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz has promised to take tough action to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as case numbers rise, while fears grow that a new and potentially more dangerous variant has already reached the country. Scholz, who is set to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel following elections...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Amazon to open Abu Dhabi fulfilment centre by 2024, says govt media office

DUBAI (Reuters) - Amazon has partnered with Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) to establish a fulfilment centre by 2024 to be built in accordance with the company’s carbon-reduction strategies, the Abu Dhabi government’s media office said on Sunday. The project will create thousands of jobs, boosting Abu Dhabi’s logistics sector...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Tesla Withdraws Application For $1.3B In German Subsidies

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) has opted to forgo subsidies from the German government even as it pushes ahead to expedite the opening of its Giga Berlin. What Happened: Tesla has told German authorities that it will not avail of the 1.14 billion euros ($1.3 billion) of state aid for its planned battery production facility in Grünheide, a municipality in the Oder-Spree District, in Brandenburg, which is situated 30 kilometers south-east of Berlin, a German news agency reported, citing the country's Federal Ministry of Economics.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Tesla Withdraws Request for German Aid for Battery Factory

'It has always been Tesla’s view that all subsidies should be eliminated,' Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter. Electric car titan Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report has decided it doesn’t want German government aid after all for the battery factory it has almost finished building near Berlin.
BUSINESS
abc27 News

Activists block Amazon warehouses in Europe on Black Friday

Climate activists blockaded Amazon warehouses in three European countries on Friday, part of a global effort to pressure the e-commerce giant on one of its busiest days of the year to improve working conditions and end business practices that hurt the environment. Members of Extinction Rebellion targeted 13 Amazon fulfillment centers in the United Kingdom […]
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

German Union to Call Workers' Strike: Will It Hurt Amazon (AMZN)?

AMZN - Free Report) is likely to get a jolt in its preparation for the holiday season in the form of a workers’ strike in Germany starting this Thanksgiving through Black Friday. Reportedly, the German labor union named Verdi, is advising Amazon workers to go for a strike during this...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Works Council#Election#Gruenheide#Ig Metall
CleanTechnica

Tesla News Europe: Workers Create Works Council, Fastned Chargers Added to Navigation

Ever since Tesla announced it was building a manufacturing facility in Grünheide, Germany, people have been wondering about the “union issue.” It is well known that Elon Musk is no friend of unions. So far, Tesla has managed to keep unions — particularly the hated United Auto Workers — out of its factories in America. But unions are strong in Germany.
BUSINESS
insideevs.com

Tesla Giga Berlin Workers Reportedly Planning To Organize A Union

Elon Musk’s stance on labor unions is well known, with Tesla being the only large US automaker lacking a unionized workforce in its home country. That might not necessarily fly with Tesla’s German workers who are reportedly planning to elect a works council to represent their interests at the massive EV plant near Berlin. German trade union IG Metall made the announcement on November 23 as Tesla is waiting to get permit approval to start production.
LABOR ISSUES
Jalopnik

Tesla And Toyota Are Still Mad About The Union-Made EV Tax Credit

Nonunion automakers don’t like a proposed tax credit, Joe Biden drove a Hummer EV, and get ready for VinFast. All that and more in The Morning Shift for November 18, 2021. A $2 trillion social spending bill is currently being debated in Congress, and has been for weeks and/or months. Maybe even years, who knows what time is anymore. Anyway, part of it is a $12,500 tax credit for buyers of union-made electric vehicles with American-made batteries. That currently only describes the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV, which is great news for GM but bad news for everyone else.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
cityindex.co.uk

US open: Inflation fears ease, Tesla drops

FTSE -0.04% at 7341. Stocks rebound ahead of retail sales focus this week. US stocks are pointing to a mildly higher start extending the rebound from Friday after booking the first weekly decline in 6 weeks. Last week stocks lost ground after inflation data shocked the market jumping to a...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Tesla shares open lower after a week of heavy losses

(Reuters) -Tesla Inc’s shares slipped in early trading on Monday, adding to a week of heavy losses after Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk offloaded a combined $6.9 billion worth of shares in the world’s most valuable car maker. Shares in the company, which lost some $187 billion in market value...
STOCKS
bitcoin.com

Local Council Member in Ukraine Declares 124 BTC and 500 Tesla Shares

A government official in Rivne region of Ukraine owns close to $8 million in cryptocurrency and 500 Tesla shares, his declaration shows. The news comes as another Ukrainian lawmaker in Kyiv has found it hard to prove possession of the crypto holdings on her asset statement. Ukraine Officials Declare Crypto...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
eturbonews.com

New German government to legalize marijuana

The coalition government agreement between the country’s Social Democrats, Free Democrats and the Greens includes provisions for decriminalizing marijuana consumption. According to the latest reports, new coalition government of Germany will set up a system of ‘controlled distribution of cannabis to adults’ for ‘recreational consumption’ through licensed stores. According to...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy