As Europe finds itself at the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic again, experts say it should serve as a “warning” to the US and other countries about the virus’s “unremitting” nature. Governments across the continent have seen cases soar. October saw a rise of more than 50 percent, and the worrying trend has continued this month as winter begins to bite. On Friday, the World Health Organization said nearly two million cases were reported across Europe the week prior, the most the region has seen in a single week since the pandemic began.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO