ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Za’atar Chicken Bake

By Brittany Mullins
eatingbirdfood.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis one pan za’atar chicken bake is so delicious and super easy to whip up. The chicken is marinated in lemon juice, olive oil and Middle Eastern spices and then baked to perfection with butternut squash and onion. If you’ve been reading EBF for a while you’ll know I’m...

www.eatingbirdfood.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The 2 Foods You Should Never Freeze, According To Andrew Zimmern - Exclusive

Andrew Zimmern is a big fan of freezing food. In fact, Zimmern, who hosted Travel Channel's "Bizarre Foods" for more than a dozen years, has been actively campaigning to get people to become "best friends" with their freezer, as part of his effort to reduce food waste. "People need to be cooking out of their freezer," Zimmern said in an exclusive interview with Mashed. "What we have to do is utilize the things inside of our freezer. That's number one, and use it as the friend that it was meant to be. Freezers are our friends."
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Avocado Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just like in fashion, the food world sees trends that come and go. Cronuts, rainbow bagels, and dalgona coffee are a few treats from the last decade that foodies went wild for, only to have the hype around them quickly die down. This cycle tends to be the narrative around trendy foods, though every so often, something is able to break the mold and get a good hold onto society, and we can't think of anything that has done that better in recent years than the avocado. According to Avocados From Mexico, avocado lovers in America alone consume an average of 8 pounds of Mexican-grown avocados a year, and if you're a proud part of that statistic, you've probably got a stash of them sitting in your kitchen right now.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmos

Can you refreeze chicken?

You can’t refreeze chicken, right? It’s a common Aussie food myth that has been busted by the Food Safety Information Council (FSIC). “Can you refreeze chicken? is one of the most searched terms that brings people to [our] website,” says Vivien Kite, executive director of the Australian Chicken Meat Federation.
FOOD SAFETY
Mashed

The Worst Thanksgiving Dessert According To 27% Of People

As Thanksgiving grows near, now is the time to very nicely make requests to whoever is preparing your Thanksgiving feast. But what do people want for dessert? After all, while the turkey and cranberry sauce will be featured food, it's the dessert that lingers afterward. Mashed decided to find out...
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicken Recipe#Chicken Meat#Chicken Breast#Sesame Chicken#Food Drink#Pan Za Atar Chicken#Middle Eastern
myrecipes.com

I Changed One Ingredient in This Boxed Cake Mix Recipe and Won the Holidays

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As much as I love to explore vintage cookbooks and magazines and dive into the recipes, I must admit that sometimes I can be a bit quick to dismiss them as silly fluff, worthy of a good laugh but not an actual cooking project.
RECIPES
thesouthernladycooks.com

EASY SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

This easy sweet potato casserole makes a wonderful side dish for any holiday event or gathering. The dish is delicious for a weeknight because it is so easy to throw together when you are busy or tired. I love sweet potatoes anytime and can eat this right out of the refrigerator for a snack when I get hungry. You could easily double this recipe and it keeps well for several days. I love the crunch of the cornflakes along with the sweetness of the brown sugar. You might also like our recipe for maple bacon sweet potatoes.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
bevcooks.com

French-Inspired Chicken and Dumplings

With a shortcut! But also a bit from-scratch. Best of both worlds, bunnies. (no bunnies were harmed in the making of this chicken and dumplings.) So the reason I’m using frozen veggies (don’t turn up your nose yet!) is because I’ve had a bag in my freezer batting its eyes at me for weeks and it’s also like WHY NOT. I need to use it. It will be amazing in this. Judge away. (silently please, I’m fragile)
RECIPES
Food52

Za’atar Salmon & Tahini From Ottolenghi Test Kitchen

If you haven’t yet paired fish with tahini, then you’re in for a real treat. This version combines tahini with herbaceous za’atar and sour sumac, our ever familiar but much treasured test kitchen staples. We strongly recommend using creamy, nutty tahini that’s sourced from countries within the Levant. Eat this shortly after cooking, as cooked tahini doesn’t sit or reheat very well. —Food52.
RECIPES
notquitenigella.com

HEALTHY & DELICIOUS Chicken Cacciatore!

Chicken cacciatore or hunter's chicken is a DIVINE chicken stew with tender chicken thighs, mushrooms, capsicum, olives, capers and full of flavour and vegetables. It's one of the tastiest yet healthy recipes ever! This is a pushy recipe Dear Reader!. I love chicken cacciatore because it's a wonderful one pot...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Baked Sweet Potato

Baked potatoes are one of the easiest, crowd-pleasing side dishes. A simple pat of butter and dollop of sour cream make the perfect topping for a baked sweet potato, but if you want to take it to the next level, beef and bean chili, guacamole, or even spicy beans work as hearty, delicious garnishes.
RECIPES
Heartlinked Home and Health

No-Bake Oatmeal Cookies.

Raw Oatmeal Raisin Cookie turns into a Superball. Leave the pots and pans aloneHeartlinked Home and Health. My girlfriend turned me on to a raw oatmeal raisin cookie a decade ago. The cookies were a hit with my kids. We all know if your children like something, you scored high!
pinecountynews.com

A home baked recipe for success

Strawberries dipped in chocolate, gooey caramel covered apples and red velvet chocolate chip mini bundt cakes covered in delicious cream cheese frosting are just a few of the yummy items listed on Ericka Dolibers Doliber Deserts and More page on Facebook. Doliber, 33, started her home baking business in the...
PINE CITY, MN
NEWS CENTER Maine

Recipe: Creamy Tuscan Chicken

PORTLAND, Maine — Chef Lynn Archer is the owner & chef of Archer's On the Pier in Rockland. She stopped by our studio to share some of her favorite recipes. Salt and fry chicken thighs with 2 tablespoons of olive oil until crispy and brown in a frying pan (about 5 minutes on each side).
ROCKLAND, ME
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Themed Chicken Salads

Chicken Salad Chick is ushering in the 2021 holiday season with the debut of a tasty new flavor dubbed: Deck the Holly. Deck the Holly is a chicken salad dish, but with a festive twist. The new menu items starts with Chicken Salad Chick cult-favorite, Holly Jalapeno, then take it up a notch with cranberries. The result is a festive blend of sweet and spicy flavors that are perfect for the Christmas season.
RECIPES
Allrecipes.com

10 Chicken and Cauliflower Recipes

Got chicken and cauliflower that you need to use up before they go bad? You're in luck! We've rounded up our very best dinners that prominently feature the easy-to-find ingredients. From sheet pan meals that are easy to throw together on busy weeknights to simple stir-fries and crowd-pleasing casseroles, you'll find a fantastic new favorite in this collection of our best chicken and cauliflower recipes.
RECIPES
Food52

Porchetta-Spiced Roast Chicken

Liberally seasoned with a ton of fennel seed, garlic, fresh rosemary, and more, this roast chicken has all the big-flavor punch of classic Italian porchetta (a roasted, rolled pork roast flavored with herbs and aromatics) in a smaller format. It makes a great main for a cozier dinner party or Thanksgiving meal—with all the juicy, tender meat and golden-crisp skin you’d expect in a centerpiece-worthy bird. Even better, both the chicken and a bacon-flecked, rustic bread dressing come together in just one bowl and pan (I used All-Clad’s perfectly sized 50th Anniversary D3® Stainless 3-Quart Casserole).
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy