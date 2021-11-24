ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Peru's chief of staff stashed $20,000 in palace bathroom

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProsecutors in Peru have found $20,000 (£15,000) stashed in a bathroom inside the presidential palace. The prosecutors raided the palace on Friday as part of an investigation into allegations of influence peddling. Bruno Pacheco, who resigned from his post as President Pedro Castillo's chief of staff on Friday, told...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
Reuters

Peru lawmakers present motion to impeach President Castillo

LIMA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Opposition lawmakers in Peru, including from the party of narrowly defeated right-wing presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, presented a motion in Congress on Thursday seeking to remove leftist President Pedro Castillo. The motion, citing "moral inability" to govern, was presented with the signatures of 28 legislators....
POLITICS
Reuters

Peru communities resolute on mine shutdowns despite government shift

LIMA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Communities in Peru's Ayacucho region say they will resume protests against the mining sector if the government of leftist President Pedro Castillo breaches what they call a signed agreement to shutter mines, local leaders told Reuters. Prime Minister Mirtha Vasquez said last week that the...
INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

Impeachment threat haunts Peru's president 4 months into term

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo has been in office for less than four months and opposition lawmakers are already pushing for his ouster in the politically unstable Andean nation. Fuerza Popular, the party led by defeated presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, said Friday that its lawmakers would support a motion asking congress...
POLITICS
wsau.com

Peru’s Castillo says GDP will grow 13% in 2021

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s socialist President Pedro Castillo said on Thursday in a conference with business leaders that the country’s gross domestic product is expected to grow 13% and beat expectations in 2021, amid a strong economy rebound from the pandemic. “Legal certainty and clear rules will continue to exist,...
ECONOMY
northernpublicradio.org

Peru has the world's highest COVID death rate. Here's why

People in Iquitos, Peru, refer to their city as "una isla," an island, even though it's not an island. Iquitos is a port city of roughly 400,000 people on the Amazon River in northeastern Peru. Residents proudly note that it's the largest city in the world that's unreachable by road. You can only get there by boat or by plane.
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

Over 1,000 year old Mayan canoe discovered in Mexico

A five-foot wooden Mayan canoe, believed to be over 1,000 years old, was discovered by archeologists in southern Mexico during the construction of a new tourist railway. The canoe, which was submerged in a freshwater pool, was found almost completely intact near the ruined Mayan city of Chichen Itza. Although...
SCIENCE
dallassun.com

Mexico anti-money laundering official resigns after cash discovered

A scandal involving his wedding in Guatemala has forced Santiago Nieto, the chief of Mexico's Financial Intelligence Unit, to resign. Nieto was forced to resign after Guatemalan authorities seized $35,000 in cash from a private jet carrying influential guests to his wedding. Progressive politician Pablo Gomez will take over Nieto's...
AMERICAS
BBC

Pre-Inca mummy found in Peru

Archaeologists at a funerary structure east of Lima have filmed this footage of a mummy, which could be up to 1,200 years old. Watch this video to see the underground structure where the mummy was found, and the offerings which were excavated with it.
WORLD
AFP

Fujimori's ex-strongman sentenced to 17 years for Peru kidnapping

Vladimiro Montesinos, the jailed former intelligence chief of Peru's disgraced ex-president Alberto Fujimori, has been handed a 17-year prison sentence for the 1990s kidnapping of a journalist. Montesinos has been imprisoned since 2001 on a 25-year jail term for human rights violations, and under Peruvian law is considered to have already served the additional, shorter sentence handed down late Thursday. Gustavo Gorriti, a harsh critic of Fujimori's autocratic regime, was kidnapped from his home by soldiers late on April 5, 1992 -- the night Fujimori, with support from the armed forces, announced he was dissolving parliament and suspending Peru's constitution. The journalist, who worked for Spanish newspaper El Pais, was kept at a military prison until his release several days later following diplomatic pressure from Spain.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Former protest leader Boric seeks to bury Chile's 'neoliberal' past

SANTIAGO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - "If Chile was the cradle of neoliberalism, it will also be its grave." If one quote could sum up a candidate's platform - and send shivers through the traditional elite - it might be this one from Chilean former student protest leader and lawmaker Gabriel Boric, one of the front-runners in Sunday's presidential election.
AMERICAS
104.1 WIKY

Peru’s government softens stance on mining permits

LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s government said on Wednesday that mining companies could seek permission to extend operations, marking a shift in stance as the government seeks to balance local community opposition with the economic benefits that the sector can deliver. Leftist President Pedro Castillo is seeking to shake up the...
INDUSTRY
uticaphoenix.net

‘They eat their children’ — The wife of a former

Grace Meng, the wife of former Interpol president Meng Hongwei, now lives in France with her two sons.Laurent Ciprian/AP Photo. The wife of former Interpol chief Meng Hongwei has lashed out at the Chinese government, calling it a “monster.”. Meng went missing in 2018 when he vanished on a trip...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Chinese SPY SHIP spends three weeks in secretive mission off the coast of Australia - passing critical military bases after entering exclusive economic zone near Darwin

A Chinese spy ship was spotted lurking off the Australian coast for three weeks and passing several major military bases. The Dongdiao-class spy ship entered the 200km exclusive economic zone off the coast of Darwin in August. The ships are equipped with sophisticated antennas and radar technology that allows them...
MILITARY
kitco.com

Armed bandits steal $90,000 of concentrate from Mexican mine

Last week armed bandits stole concentrate from Consolidated Zinc's Plomosas Mine in Mexico. "On Tuesday 16th November 2021 at approximately 11pm (Chihuahua Time), a group of armed bandits entered the Plomosas mine, taking the security guard and employees at Plomosas captive and locking them in a sea container," wrote the company (ASX:CZL).
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Should you still travel to Mexico? What to know after shootings near Cancún.

This fall, Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula made headlines after two shootings in tourist-heavy parts of the region. First came a suspected gang shootout at a restaurant in Tulum in late October, killing two tourists and injuring three others. Two weeks later, two men in Puerto Morelos, near Cancún, were killed in a shootout allegedly between two rival cartels.
TRAVEL

