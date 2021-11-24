ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

This Salad IPO Reached a Crunchy $5.6 Billion, But Is It Destined to Wilt?

By Rhian Hunt
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago
  • Sweetgreen sold its share offering at $28 per share, above the expected range.
  • The company’s stock jumped 100.7% in a few hours’ trading on the day of the IPO.
  • The salad chain has generated significant revenue gains, but other metrics look weaker.

The year's initial public offering (IPO) euphoria appears to know no bounds as healthy salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) turns over a new leaf in its history with a $2.55 billion Nov. 18 public launch. Valued higher than many long-established restaurant chains by traders on its first day, Sweetgreen's shares skyrocketed more than 100% in a few hours of afternoon trading.

Though the stock value corrected downward somewhat, it still ended the day, and the week, with stunningly lofty gains. A closer look, however, reveals that the salad chain may not be quite that delicious, even if it has some potential strengths.

Sweetgreen's IPO brought in plenty of "lettuce"

At least one kind of "green" wasn't in short supply when Sweetgreen went public on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, with traders frantically pumping dollars into the new company's stock. The original registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) called for the sale of 12.5 million shares at a price of between $22 and a proposed maximum offering price of $25 per share.

In the event, however, it sold 13 million shares at $28 per share, which gave the company a roughly $3 billion valuation. With its shares quickly climbing to $53, its market capitalization (market cap) reached nearly $5.3 billion a day later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uaifV_0d5iMZ3100
Image source: Getty Images.

While Class A shares were offered for sale and subsequent trade on the public exchange, the company's three founders, Nathaniel Ru, Nicolas Jammet, and Jonathan Neman, also received Class B shares each carrying 10 votes as opposed to the 1 vote provided by one Class A share. This arrangement gives the trio 59.6% of all votes, effectively leaving control of the company completely in their hands provided they are in agreement.

With roughly 140 current locations selling healthy food that costs an average of $15 per meal, Sweetgreen says in its prospectus that it intends to "open at least 30 domestic, company-owned restaurants in 2021 and to approximately double our current footprint of restaurants over the next three to five years." It asserts it has "tremendous whitespace" for expansion in the U.S., and it aims at "adding drive-thru and pick-up only locations to densify our markets."

Sweetgreen has a strong focus on digital sales, and notes it builds extra food production capacity into the vast majority of its restaurants. It did this so digital orders can be prepared without creating bottlenecks in food production for on-premises sales, and says it has enough spare capacity with this business model "to quickly take advantage of the rising demand for off-premises dining."

Getting at the meat and potatoes of Sweetgreen's performance

Turning to Sweetgreen's business performance, while the financial information it presented in its prospectus is limited, it shows revenue popping strongly year over year in 2021. Third-quarter (Q3) sales are up 72.6% year over year to $95.8 million, while for the year's first nine months, revenue surged 50.8% over 2020, reaching $243.4 million. It should be noted, however, that 2020's revenue fell compared to 2019, with its full-year total down approximately 19.6% from the previous fiscal year.

It's at the earnings level that a potential red flag appears in Sweetgreen's results. At the bottom line, it generated a net loss of $67.9 million in 2019 and $141.2 million in 2020. 2021's net losses are smaller than those of last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, but are still sizable: $30.1 million for Q3, almost half of 2019's full-year net loss, and around $87 million for 2021's first nine months.

Food costs are exceptionally high for a company mostly offering dishes based on lettuce, with the expense of buying edible raw material nearly equaling labor costs across all years and quarters reported.

Despite being in business since 2007, Sweetgreen still has seemingly not developed a business model allowing it to operate with a positive bottom line. Additionally, while digital revenue accounted for 75% of sales in 2020 and 68% in 2021's first nine months, revenue still fell sharply in 2020 during the lockdowns, dropping 19.5% compared to the previous year.

With such a strong digital presence and all but one of its restaurants intentionally built with extra capacity specifically earmarked for fulfilling internet orders, Sweetgreen should have been positioned to generate strong profits during the pandemic. However, its actual performance dropped by about a fifth.

Few analysts have yet weighed in on the restaurant newcomer, but market research firm New Concepts is strongly negative on Sweetgreen, asserting the "$24/share valuation implies Sweetgreen's revenue will grow 8x 2020 levels and faster than Chipotle in its first 10 years after going public." Its note went so far as to say "the stock is likely worth $0," citing competitors it says are "easily replicating Sweetgreen's menu and concept."

While this assessment is arguably harsh, it seems unlikely Sweetgreen can maintain its current stock value for long. The price will probably plunge and stay at a much lower level once the initial speculative frenzy of the IPO wears off, with stable growth likely.

With the IPO surge already likely expended, and many other restaurant stocks with established value and performance, it seems very difficult to recommend Sweetgreen. It is perhaps at best a stock to watch in case it reverses its pattern of losses, and begins generating positive net income and solidly justified share value growth over the coming few years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Want a 219% Return? Buy This Growth Stock, Says Wall Street

The artificial intelligence industry is set to generate $360 billion annually by 2028. C3.ai has almost doubled its customer base each year since 2019. Over the long term, a 219% return projected by one analyst might even be conservative. Despite the broad stock market indexes like the S&P 500 and...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Leading Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

Shopify provides a popular e-commerce platform. Procore's SaaS offerings are changing how the construction industry operates. Twilio helps businesses communicate with their customers. Software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks can be quite lucrative investments. The business model is subscription-based, which keeps customers paying monthly fees. Because the software often becomes integral to the...
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Restaurants#Stocks#Sg#Sec
MarketWatch

Authentic Brands sells equity stake that values the company at $12.7 billion, puts IPO on hold

Authentic Brands Inc. announced Monday that it has sold an equity stake in the company to CVC Capital Partners and HPS Investment Partners, a deal that values Authentic Brands at $12.7 billion. BlackRock Long Term Private Capital, which has been the company's largest stakeholder since 2019, will continue to hold that position. General Atlantic, Lion Capital and Shaquille O'Neal will also continue to hold significant positions. The transaction is expected to close in December. Authentic Brands is the parent company to Forever 21 and Nine West, and holds the brand name and rights to icons like Marilyn Monroe and Elvis Presley. Authentic Brands had filed paperwork to go public, but, with this deal, the company has decided to shelve the IPO. "I think we would have gotten a massive valuation ... maybe even more than what we sold the business for. But guess what? I'd rather be private," said Chief Executive Jamie Salter in a CNBC interview. The Renaissance IPO ETF is up 3.7% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained 25.7% for the period.
BUSINESS
verdictfoodservice.com

Salad chain Sweetgreen nets $364m through IPO

Salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen has made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) with an initial public offering (IPO) priced at $28 per share. The IPO is above the company’s marketed range of $23 to $25 per share. Sweetgreen is selling 13 million shares from its Class A...
FOOD & DRINKS
MarketWatch

Sweetgreen to go public as IPO priced well above expected range, valuing company at nearly $3 billion

Sweetgreen Inc. is headed for its public debut Thursday, after the California-based operator of health-driven restaurants said overnight that its upsized initial public offering priced at $28 a share, well above the expected range of between $23 and $25 a share. The company raised $364.0 million as it sold 13.0 million Class A shares in the IPO, up from an expected 12.5 million share offering. with a total of 106.31 million Class A and Class B shares outstanding after the IPO, the pricing valued that company at $2.98 billion. The stock is expected to start trading on the NYSE some time after the open under the ticker symbol "SG." The company recorded a net loss of $30.1 million on revenue of $95.8 million during the three months ended Sept. 26, after a loss of $36.9 million on revenue of $55.5 million in the same period a year ago. Sweetgreen is going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.6%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
Reuters

India's Paytm set for trading debut after $2.5 billion IPO

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian digital payments company Paytm is set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, after its $2.5 billion initial public offering (IPO), India’s largest, was oversubscribed last week. Paytm, which counts China’s Ant Group and SoftBank among its backers, raised $1.1 billion from institutional investors...
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Upgrade Raises $240 Million at $6 Billion Valuation, May Pursue IPO in 2023

Upgrade has received an upgrade of its own. The neobank has just announced $240 million in funding at a pre-money valuation of $6 billion. It was just last August when Upgrade raised Upgrade has raised $105 million in a Series E funding round at a valuation of $3.325 billion. So Upgrade has almost doubled in valuation in less than 4 months.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Utah’s Podium raises pre-IPO round, boosting its valuation to $3 billion

The Utah-based company, which provides software services including communications and payments tools to SMBs, last raised $125 million at a roughly $1.5 billion valuation. That deal was announced in April 2020. Podium CEO Eric Rea told Bloomberg that the company has “well over $100 million in annual recurring revenue.” TechCrunch...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Motley Fool

5 Stocks I Expect Will Make Me Wildly Rich by Retirement

Investing in innovative companies and being patient is the key to building serious wealth in the stock market. For more than a century, there's arguably been no better investment vehicle than the stock market. Though cryptocurrencies have had their time in the spotlight over the past couple of years, it's hard to overlook the stability of a greater than 11% average annual total return, including dividends paid, in the benchmark S&P 500 since 1980.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Warren Buffett Stock Is Down 75%: Time to Buy?

StoneCo's stock has plummeted due to the company's falling margins. Yet higher investments today could lead to a bigger growth opportunity tomorrow. Should Brazil's economy ever recover, StoneCo's stock could soar on a rebound, but risks remain today. Though StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) was likely bought by one of Warren Buffett's younger...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Chinese Grocery Company's Cutting-Edge Business Model Could Be a Winner

Missfresh continues to expand its on-demand grocery model, combined with supplying brick-and-mortar retailers. Its main customer demographic, the Chinese middle class, is growing swiftly. Its margins are down from last year, but they're rebounding from a mid-2021 low. By building a network that ensures lightning-fast deliveries and other conveniences, Missfresh...
RETAIL
stockxpo.com

Authentic Brands Raises $3.5 Billion, Pushes Back IPO

The company behind brands such as Brooks Brothers, Eddie Bauer and Sports Illustrated magazine plans to delay its initial public offering after getting a big new investment from two private-equity firms. Authentic Brands Group LLC, which develops and licenses its brands to retail operators, said Monday it sold stakes to...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Before November Ends

Two of Warren Buffett's auto stocks are betting so big on electric vehicles it's hard to ignore. One top-notch Buffett stock has tumbled this year, presenting a gold opportunity. Warren Buffett is best known for his investing prowess, and the numbers prove why. The Oracle of Omaha's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B)...
STOCKS
mix929.com

Saudi bourse operator Tadawul sets price range for up to $1 billion IPO

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Tadawul Group, the kingdom’s stock exchange operator, has set an indicative price range for its initial public offering which shows it could raise up to 3.78 billion riyals ($1.01 billion) in the deal. Saudi Tadawul plans to sell 36 million shares in the price range of 95...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
140K+
Followers
69K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy