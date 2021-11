Usually, when a team wins 74 games, the franchise looks to make changes. That is not the case with the Colorado Rockies however, as they have been working to keep as much of the roster together as possible. Not only have Antonio Senzatela and C.J. Cron signed extensions, but they have been working to keep Jon Gray in purple as well. At least trying to keep Gray makes sense.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO