If you’re someone who happens to keep track of the hottest celebrity couples, then chances are you’re familiar with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The two have been heating up Hollywood (and social media) since going public with their romance back in January. And after a year full of PDA-filled posts and coordinated costumes, the two are now set to walk down the aisle. Ahead of that though, Barker celebrated his birthday, and Kardashian marked the occasion with a grateful post and some sweet pics.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO