Photos: Thanksgiving travelers flock to airports, freeways ahead of holiday

 3 days ago

cbslocal.com

Staff Shortages, Mandates, And Unruly Passengers Are Some Of The Concerns Facing Airports As Travel Is Expected To Increase For Thanksgiving Holiday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Expectations of a huge increase in Thanksgiving travel this year — leaves some fear there will be chaos at airports. Air travel is expected to be up 80 percent from last year. This comes as the airline industry has been dealing with widespread staff shortages. and all federal employees must be fully vaccinated by next Monday. As of last month, 40 percent of TSA employees were still not vaccinated — or had not submitted their vaccination status.
TODAY.com

As holiday travel rush begins, airports are packed nationwide

The start of the holiday week travel rush is underway, with weather concerns that could slow your trip home, a pandemic-record number of passengers flooding the nation's airports and, in Atlanta, a scare at the airport when a gun went off. NBC’s Tom Costello reports from Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson Airport, and TODAY’s Al Roker has the holiday travel forecast.Nov. 22, 2021.
NBCMontana

Bozeman airport expects record number of travelers for holidays

BOZEMAN, Mont. — For airports, holiday travel makes for one of the busiest times of the year, and this time around Bozeman’s airport is expecting a record number of travelers. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport expects to see around 3,000 departing passengers during a peak day this holiday season. That's...
BOZEMAN, MT
CBS Miami

Day Before Thanksgiving Sets TSA Pandemic Travel Record

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Setting a pandemic travel record on the day before Thanksgiving, the TSA screened more passengers than any other day during the pandemic. “The whole family all together for the first time, we flew people into Florida, to Boca, Parkland,” says Steve Goldstein. At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, folks are heading home after Thanksgiving. The Goldstein family is flying to New York hoping to beat the crowds of passengers later on. “Tonight, it’s going to change but I’m glad we’re leaving now,” says Goldstein. Data from TSA checkpoints on the day before Thanksgiving shows more than twice the number of people were...
MIAMI, FL
wtaq.com

Airports Welcoming Travelers Back for Busy Holiday Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – As more than 53.4 million Americans are expected to travel this Thanksgiving holiday, air travel is seeing a dramatic return – up 80% over last year. With that huge return to air travel, local airports like Green Bay Austin Straubel International are preparing to see...
GREEN BAY, WI
columbusnavigator.com

Traveling For The Holidays? Columbus Airport Officials Share Tips

John Glenn Columbus International Airport is about to get very, very busy. In fact, the Columbus Regional Airport Authority is predicting that Thanksgiving travel will be the busiest travel days since the start of the pandemic. There are roughly 155,500 airline seats scheduled to depart CMH between Thursday, November 18...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Denver Gazette

Denver International Airport prepped for crush of holiday travelers

Denver International Airport officials are warning travelers to expect the crush of holiday travelers to exceed pre-pandemic levels. More than 200,000 passengers are expected Monday, Wednesday, Sunday and Nov. 29 — the four busiest days of the Thanksgiving holiday week. Overall, more than two million travelers are expected to use the airport in the coming week, about 2.7% more than 2019.
DENVER, CO
Marietta Daily Journal

MSP Airport prepared for ‘significant spike’ in holiday travel

In a sure sign of weariness with the pandemic, thousands of Minnesotans are expected to take to the highways and skies to celebrate Thanksgiving this week — despite a concerning rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the state. "It's clear that we're going to see the biggest surge in travel yet...
TRAVEL
CBS Denver

No Major Problems At Denver International Airport On Very Busy Day Before Thanksgiving

DENVER (CBS4) – Officials say 203,000 people came through Denver International Airport on Wednesday as travelers continued to return to air travel, even with hospitalizations reaching highs in the state. Sunday after Thanksgiving is expected to be the biggest day since before the pandemic, with 206,000 travelers expected to pass through the airport. (credit: CBS) “We just flew in from Chicago.  It really wasn’t that bad,” said Adam Brenner who was bringing his family to see his brother and parents for Thanksgiving. “The airport’s not crowded, the flight wasn’t full. Out here the flights are pretty on time.” All through the airport there...
DENVER, CO
Fortune

From Delta to Southwest, the airlines in the best—and worst—shape going into a chaotic holiday season

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. America’s major airlines are bringing back thousands of pilots, flight attendants, and other employees and thinning their flight schedules in an effort to ensure holiday travelers reach their destinations on time. Airlines can’t afford another one of the high-profile breakdowns that have plagued the industry this year, analysts say.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.
ECONOMY

