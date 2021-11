If you held a $1,000 position in Microsoft stock 10 years ago, your stake would be worth more than $17,000 based on the company's dividend-adjusted return. A $1,000 investment in Amazon held across the last decade would have yielded even better results and now be worth roughly $19,000. Time can be an investor's greatest advantage in the market, and even big-name companies that are already well-established can deliver explosive returns when given the chance to thrive.

STOCKS ・ 20 MINUTES AGO