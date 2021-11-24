Everything Chrishell Stause Said About Justin Hartley — and His Wife Sofia Pernas — During ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4

Shutterstock (3)

Finally finding her closure. Chrishell Stause was in a great place when season 4 of Selling Sunset began filming — a very different story line that season 3 captured.

In November 2019, Justin Hartley filed for divorce from Chrishell — something she claimed during the Netflix series she found out over text message. After more than a year of back and forth, the pair settled their divorce in January.

“Both parties entered into a confidential settlement as to terms of the divorce, including spousal support,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time, with a second noting that the realtor “has moved on with her life.”

While the All My Children alum, 40, briefly dated Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe, the pair parted ways in February. Justin, for his part, moved on with soap opera actress Sofia Pernas.

Us confirmed that the This Is Us star, 44, married the Blood & Treasure alum, 32, in an intimate ceremony in May 2021.

Sofia and Justin worked together for nearly one year on The Young and the Restless in 2015. Chrishell also appeared on the soap opera alongside the duo.

During the new season of Selling Sunset, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 24, Chrishell explains that she’s finally in a great place — so much so that she’s not only selling houses, but shopping for one for herself.

“This is the first time that I have ever been in a position to be able to buy my own home. Growing up homeless many times, it’s always ingrained in me this fear that maybe I won’t have a roof over my head or maybe things are going to be taken away from me,” the Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work author says during season 4. “So, to do it on my own, I can’t possibly tell you how amazing that feels.”

The season also features the DWTS alum dip her toes back into the dating pool, but not finding someone, just yet. However, after filming wrapped, she found love right in front of her. In July, Jason Oppenheim, Chrishell’s boss, confirmed that the two had started seeing each other. That relationship will play out in future episodes.

