ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Raise Your Hand If Christine And Emma's Selling Sunset Drama Has You Confused

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to the world of Selling Sunset, where the shoes are fierce and the rivalries are even fiercer. While the first three seasons of Netflix’s hit series have plenty of frenemy drama, Season 4 turned up the heat when an enemy from Christine Quinn’s past, Emma Hernan, joined the cast. The...

www.elitedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Who Is Selling Sunset’s Emma Hernan? 6 Things to Know About the New Realtor and Her Feud With Christine Quinn

There’s a new girl in town! Emma Hernan is bringing her A-game in her Selling Sunset debut — but her past with Christine Quinn could cause a lot of drama. While Emma, 29, has been part of the Oppenheim Group family since 2018, season 4 of the Netflix series will be her first time on camera with her coworkers. Her ongoing feud with Christine, however, appears to be an even bigger story line than her major Los Angeles listings.
TV SERIES
extratv

Chrishell Stause Talks Babies and Relationship with Jason Oppenheim

“Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with Chrishell Stause about the fourth season of “Selling Sunset,” which will not showcase her relationship with Jason Oppenheim. Chrishell is “very happy” her relationship with Jason has progressed from friends to lovers. She noted, “I feel like… there’s something about becoming best friends with someone first… way before anything was there. I just feel like I’ve never had that before.”
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Heather Rae Young: ‘Disrespectful’ Christine Quinn didn’t get wedding invite

Heather Rae Young did not invite her “Selling Sunset” co-star Christine Quinn to her wedding to Tarek El Moussa because of trust issues. “She did not get an invite to the wedding,” Young, 34, exclusively told Page Six. “I am big on loyalty, I’m big on friendships and trust, and I do not trust her. I don’t think she’s a loyal person.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christine Quinn
E! News

New Selling Sunset Realtor Emma Hernan Proves She's Already BFFs With Her Co-Stars

Watch: Exclusive: "Selling Sunset" Stars Announce Seasons 4 & 5 Renewal. We're sold on this new addition to Selling Sunset. Season four of the hit Netflix reality series arrives on Nov. 24, and with it comes the long-awaited debut of realtor and businesswoman Emma Hernan. Though the latest Selling Sunset trailer teased drama between Hernan and Oppenheim Group troublemaker Christine Quinn, it seems that the newcomer has become quite close with her other co-stars, especially Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Amanza Smith.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Addresses Claims That She's The 'Villain' Of The Netflix Show

Netflix’s Selling Sunset is best described as a marriage between two of reality television's best offshoots: luxurious real estate properties and chaotic “friend” groups. Fans gobbled up the first three seasons, prompting the streaming platform to green light two more. The Season 4 trailer in fact just dropped recently, and it’s a beautiful mess with a lot of big question marks. Ahead of the premiere, though, Christine Quinn discussed the “villain” title that she gets labeled with a lot due to the series.
TV SERIES
realitytitbit.com

Emma Hernan looked very different before joining Selling Sunset

Emma Hernan joins the Selling Sunset ladies in an attempt to sell listings. But the question is, how did she look pre-surgery?. Netflix’s fourth season of the real estate show sees newbies Emma Hernan and Vanessa Villela showcase their talents at The Oppenheim Group. As Botox has even been sold...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selling Sunset#Raise Your Hand#Drama#Left And Right#The Oppenheim Group
earnthenecklace.com

Christian Dumontet Wiki: Facts about “Selling Sunset” Star, Christine Quinn’s Husband

Selling Sunset season 4 premiered on Netflix on November 24, and there’s already ex-drama. As Christine Quinn feuds with her costar, Emma Hernan, for bringing up an ex, the show’s fans and Quinn’s followers are curious about the personal life of the realtor with the panache for a bold red lip. Christine Quinn’s husband, Christian Richard, never fails to intrigue her social media followers. Especially since it’s become known that most of his persona on the show is made up for anonymity. Who is Christian Richard? The real person has the impressive background of a self-made entrepreneur that’s worth looking at in this Christian Richard wiki.
TV SERIES
E! News

Check Out Chrishell Stause's Incredible New Home in This Selling Sunset Clip

Watch: Chrishell Stause Talks BF Jason Oppenheim at New York Fashion Week. Get ready to pop champagne and toast to Chrishell Stause's new $3.3 million (not so) humble abode!. In an E! exclusive clip of season four of Selling Sunset, which premieres Wednesday Nov. 24, fellow real estate agents Amanza Smith and Mary Fitzgerald surprise Chrishell on move-in day with champagne and roses.
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

'Selling Sunset': Heather Rae El Moussa on Finale Confrontation With Christine Quinn and Season 5 (Exclusive)

Spoilers ahead! This post contains information about Selling Sunset season 4, including the finale. If you haven't yet watched, bookmark for later. Christine Quinn might be "so good," but Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) isn't after their confrontation on the Selling Sunset season 4 finale. After 10 episodes of tension, Christine finally came face to face with her Oppenheim Group colleagues for a face-off that Christine essentially blew off. The women -- namely Heather, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald and newbie Emma Hernan -- waited for hours for Christine's arrival, hoping to clear the air (and maybe even clean the slate) after their collective agreement that Christine was one, lying about the timeline of her relationship with Emma's mutual ex and two, needed to own up for all the wrongs she's made (in their eyes, at least) over the last four seasons. But, after showing up three hours after the start of the event, Christine laughed off the collective olive branch/ambush, inciting Heather to storm off (chased by her then-fiancé, now-husbandTarek El Moussa) and leave the event.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Selling Sunset’ Returns: How Outrageous LA Real Estate Agent Christine Quinn Made Herself Star of the Netflix Series

Early in the new season of Netflix’s unscripted series “Selling Sunset,” launching Nov. 24, an employee at a realty firm offers to give a newly hired colleague some advice. “I know you said it’s just like high school,” she notes, before launching into a monologue about how she “fell into this trap” of believing a co-worker’s kind exterior and how another office employee is “jelly-fishy” — “‘cause jellyfish have no spines or whatever.” Christine Quinn, the star of “Selling Sunset,” delivers these observations calmly and conversationally, as if unloading is a daily practice, before punctuating it all with a goofy, face-shaking impression of how a jellyfish moves.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
ETOnline.com

Chrishell Stause on Where She Stands With Christine Quinn Ahead of 'Selling Sunset' Season 4 (Exclusive)

There's no love lost between Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Christine Quinn. That's really the best way to describe their relationship, or lack thereof. Stause says she's no longer going to be avoiding the elephant in the room -- where she stands with Quinn after trying to play nice amid three tumultuous seasons. Things finally hit a boiling point in season 4, so buckle up!
TV SERIES
The Tab

Selling Sunset cast net worths: Here’s just how filthy rich they all actually are

Selling Sunset on Netflix is all about glamour, luxury and expensive houses most of us will never get the privilege of even stepping foot inside, let alone living in. The real estate agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the priciest houses in LA to the richest people there – but the cast of Selling Sunset have some pretty impressive net worths themselves.
TV SERIES
Distractify

‘Selling Sunset’ Star Chrishell Stause Has Two Sisters and They’re Totally Her Off-Screen Besties

Shonda was also seen in Season 3. She briefly took Chrishell in following the tragic news of her divorce and quickly became a fan favorite. Staying with Shonda was difficult at times, but it also renewed Chrishell's faith in one day having a family of her own. "They have been married so long and they have this beautiful family," Chrishell said of Shonda, her husband, and their children during Season 3.
CELEBRITIES
vitalthrills.com

Selling Tampa and Selling Sunset Teased by Netflix

Netflix today has teased Season 4 of Selling Sunset and is giving a first look at Selling Tampa. You can watch the new teaser using the player below and you’ll find the key art for both shows underneath. Selling Sunset will return for its fourth season on November 24 and...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Read This If The Wheel Of Time Has You Fully Confused

Amazon's The Wheel of Time series brings a whole new world to science fiction and fantasy fans. Based on the 14-book series by Robert Jordan, this meticulously crafted universe spans continents, peoples, and belief systems. As such, the show's first season mentions a lot of phrases and places liberally throughout, without always explaining them. So, here's a Wheel Of Time glossary of terms for fans who might be feeling confused.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy