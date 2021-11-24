ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Here's what Ames Tribune staffers are thankful for in 2021

By Ames Tribune staff
Amest Tribune
Amest Tribune
 4 days ago

Happy Thanksgiving, Iowa.

The Ames Tribune wanted to share what we are thankful for this year. From much needed time with family to Lady Gaga gracing the big screen, here's what our staff said:

I’m grateful for the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters that have made it safe to gather with family and friends, especially going into the holiday season. I’m visiting my son in Florida this week, my first air travel since 2019. Our family traditions include board games, college football on TV, green bean casserole with extra fried onions and my Mom’s recipe for mashed potatoes (her secret was lots of butter). I’m thankful for all of it and the memories created over the years.

— Ronna Faaborg, arts and business reporter

I’m thankful for now, as in, I’m thankful for this moment and the journey that got me here. I can’t say I’m thankful for all the individual parts of that journey, but the pain, loss, and failure can’t be entirely separated from the beauty, accomplishments, and growth either. It all came together and shaped who I am. I’m also even more thankful for the people on this journey of my life with me, and the ones who were and those who will be. I’m thankful for love and laughs, good food and art of all kinds and the hope for a better future for everyone.

— Phillip Sitter, education reporter

I'm thankful for the chaos of the much-anticipated crime biopic "House of Gucci," which I hope to see soon. Ever since on-set paparazzi photos of Lady Gaga feeding co-star Adam Driver a giant pastry were released in March, this $75 million project has truly blessed the public with campy absurdity. To be sure, I'm far more grateful for more important things, like the love and support of my friends and family. But whenever I try to write about that in earnest, I'm at a loss for words, and my brain returns to its current default setting, which is a loop of Patrizia Reggiani (Gaga) saying, "It's time to take out the trash."

— Isabella Rosario, public safety reporter

A couple of weeks ago my roommate got a new cat, Naudia, which means I reap all the benefits of pet ownership and zero of the responsibility. Let me tell you, this is an amazing cat. I came home the day she arrived, and she walked right up to me. No need for the sniff my hand test or any sort of trial period where she watches me suspiciously from a distance. And now, we are thick as thieves. So I am thankful for a new furry friend just in time to make the winter warmer — and, of course, the health of my friends and family, food on the table, the new Beach House EP, yadda yadda.

— Danielle Gehr, government reporter

This article originally appeared on Ames Tribune: Here's what Ames Tribune staffers are thankful for in 2021

