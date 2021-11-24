ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How to make travel over Thanksgiving weekend less stressful

By Kamrel Eppinger
WPTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holiday travel rush is underway and airports across the U.S. are expecting to see a record number of passengers this week. Airport officials at PBI have been bracing for a busy Thanksgiving holiday week and they are anticipating to see around the same number passengers before the pandemic....

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
allears.net

How You Can Travel to Disney World For LESS in 2022

Whether you’re about to visit Disney World for the holiday season or you’re planning a trip several months from now, there’s always an opportunity to save some cash along the way!. We’re back with another weekly roundup of the latest discounts, deals, and more for all of your planning needs....
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
daytonatimes.com

How to make the holidays less stressful for the entire family

Between changes in routine and visiting family (or having them visit you), the holidays can be emotionally overwhelming for children and adults alike, even in “normal times.” Add in inclement weather, the desire for a perfect holiday and parents still working, and you have a perfect cocktail for emotional meltdowns.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
KOMO News

Snow making holiday travel tricky, wet weekend ahead

SEATTLE - Snow is making holiday travel a bit tricky over the mountain passes today. But this will be the last rendezvous with winter driving conditions for the week. Mild rain descends upon Western Washington in time for turkey dinner Thursday evening. Even the mountain passes stay warm enough for all rain. While wet instead of white roads bode well for holiday travel, the trade-off is an increased risk of more river flooding later this week.
SEATTLE, WA
Outside Online

This National Forest in Florida Is a Tropical Paradise

For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. Explore Florida’s Ocala National Forest—the oldest national forest in the eastern United States—via this recent film from More than Just Parks and the Ocala–Marion County Visitor and Convention Bureau.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Travel Agent#Tsa#Pbi
WSAV News 3

Shippers prepare for another pandemic crush of holiday gifts

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The last holiday season was far from the most wonderful time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service: Sick and quarantined workers, a flood of packages from shoppers loath to set foot in stores and a last-minute dump of packages from overwhelmed private shippers. Postal workers who recall packages and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Never Spend This Long Going to the Bathroom, Doctor Warns

When nature calls, we must be quick to answer. Whether you get the call after a two-hour road trip or during your 10-minute train ride home, you know the feeling of relief that comes with arriving at the bathroom. But however you're relieving yourself, you're probably not putting a lot of thought into how long you spend doing so. According to doctors, if you're spending an unusual amount of time on the toilet, you might want to reevaluate your habits. Read on to learn more about the toilet time limit you need to keep in mind.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Food & Wine

How to Make the Juiciest Thanksgiving Turkey

When it comes to Thanksgiving turkey, nothing beats ultra-crispy skin and juicy meat. On this week's episode of Mad Genius, Food & Wine Culinary Director at Large Justin Chapple prepares a recipe that has both, all thanks to an easy trick. "I'm gonna let you in on a Thanksgiving secret,"...
RECIPES
CBS Boston

Black Friday Customers Return To In-Person Shopping At Patriot Place

FOXBORO (CBS) — Bundled up with bags in hand, shoppers at Patriot Place in Foxboro Friday night were still seeking those Black Friday savings. After a holiday season spent at home and apart from each other last year, shoppers were ready to resume their traditions. “When COVID started, I stopped. And now, things are getting more open so I can start going out more,” a male shopper from Maine said. We’ve seen how supply chain challenges have impacted many parts of life. A lot of shoppers are keeping that in mind by starting early and spending more. “I usually don’t get it done until last minute, but this year I wanted to get it done early in case anything happened and shipping and stuff like that,” another shopper said. According to the National Retail Federation, in-person shopping is up more than 14 percent this year, and individual consumers plan to spend about $1,000 total. And no matter what deals are offered online, some shoppers will simply always prefer how that in-store experience feels. “I think there’s definitely something to be said for coming to the store and seeing all these people around,” said one woman. “It’s the holiday season, all the lights.”
FOXBOROUGH, MA
beaconseniornews.com

Stress less with these 5-minute exercises

Carols on the radio, twinkling lights and bustling stores are all indicators that the holiday season is quickly approaching. While festive activities and visiting family can make this time of year exciting, shopping for gifts, coordinating schedules and mapping out travel plans can make it extremely stressful. Stress is a...
FITNESS
WFLA

Best White Elephant gifts

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which White Elephant gift is best? The gift-giving season is a fun one, especially when it comes to holiday parties. In lieu of traditional gift-giving to each person in an office or group, White Elephant gift parties are cost-effective, fun alternatives. Once a price point […]
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy