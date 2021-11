Bottega Veneta stunned the fashion world last week when it announced that it was parting ways with designer Daniel Lee, who had reinvigorated the Italian leather goods house known for “stealth wealth” in just over three years there. The abrupt announcement left the fashion world wondering whether Lee was headed for other pastures, but also curious about the future of the brand that has been a keystone of Kering’s pandemic success story. (The conglomerate’s stock fell 2.5% immediately upon news of Lee’s departure before dipping another 1% as the news sunk in the next day. That may not sound like a lot, but that original divot is equivalent to the Pinaults, the family that owns Kering, losing $860 million in wealth, according to journalist Christina Binkley.)

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 12 DAYS AGO