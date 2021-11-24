ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Factbox: Sweden's first woman PM faces challenges and budget vote crisis

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXKqB_0d5iIuX000

STOCKHOLM, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's parliament confirmed Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister in a vote on Wednesday.

Her minority government faces major challenges, not least passing its budget in the face of a fragmented parliament.

WHO IS MAGDALENA ANDERSSON?

- Andersson was an elite swimmer as a youth.

- She graduated from the prestigious Stockholm School of Economics before being recruited into politics by former prime minister Goran Persson.

- Andersson was deputy head of the tax agency between 2009 and 2012 while the Social Democrats were out of office.

- She has been finance minister since 2014.

POLITICAL SITUATION

- Andersson will head a weak, minority coalition with the Green Party which relied on support from the Left and Centre parties under her predecessor Stefan Lofven.

- That alliance has split with the Centre Party refusing to back the budget. If the government's finance bill fails to pass, the Green Party has said it will consider leaving the government.

- While the centre-left bloc is disunited, the opposition is in little better shape.

- A centre-right coalition of the Moderates and Christian Democrats is backed by the populist, anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. But the alliance cannot command a majority.

- Sweden will hold a national election in September 2022 with the centre-left and centre-right blocs essentially deadlocked.

CHALLENGES

- Andersson has said she will continue as PM even if parliament rejects the government's budget on Wednesday and she is forced to implement policies put forward by the centre-right opposition.

- Outside of party politics, a top worry for voters is gang violence. Shootings have become an almost daily occurrence. Many see it as a sign that Sweden has failed to integrate immigrants who have arrived in the country in the last few decades. read more

- The pandemic also exposed shortfalls in Sweden's much-vaunted welfare system, particularly in elderly care. read more

- Sweden has a target of reaching net zero emissions by 2045 and will need to speed up the pace of action on climate change to reach that goal.

FIRST WOMAN PM IN SWEDEN

- Despite championing equality, Sweden has lagged neighbour Norway by 40 years in appointing a female prime minister. Finland got its first female premier in 2003 and Denmark in 2011.

- Sirimavo Bandaranaike became the world's first female prime minister when she was elected to lead Sri Lanka in 1960.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; Editing by Niklas Pollard and Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Israel to ban entry of foreigners from all countries over Omicron

JERUSALEM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Israel on Saturday said it would ban the entry of all foreigners into the country, making it the first country to shut its borders completely in response to a new and potentially more contagious coronavirus variant, and said it would usecounter-terrorism phone-tracking technology in order to contain the spread of the Omicron variant.
WORLD
AFP

Annalena Baerbock to become Germany's first woman foreign minister

Green party co-leader Annalena Baerbock is to become Germany's first woman foreign minister, her party announced Thursday, as the country's incoming coalition government takes shape. The incoming government's coalition pact includes promises to spend heavily on climate protection and infrastructure while sticking to Germany's self-imposed debt limits.
POLITICS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweden Democrats#Party Politics#Social Democrat#The Social Democrats#The Green Party#The Centre Party#Moderates#Christian Democrats
The Associated Press

Swedish lawmakers to vote next week on Andersson after chaos

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish lawmakers will vote next week on whether Magdalena Andersson, who briefly became the country’s first female prime minister before resigning after a budget defeat, can form a minority government, the parliament speaker said Thursday. Andersson served as prime minister for seven hours before stepping down...
POLITICS
AFP

Sweden's Andersson gets second shot at PM post

Swedish Social Democratic Party leader Magdalena Andersson will get a second shot at becoming the country's first woman prime minister next Monday, after her first attempt lasted just seven hours. Parliament on Wednesday elected Andersson as prime minister, but she resigned just hours later -- before she even had a chance to formally take office -- after the Green Party quit the coalition government. Speaker of parliament Andreas Norlen said he "deeply regretted" Wednesday's turn of events, which the media described as a "nightmarish day". "This kind of behaviour risks hurting the people's trust in parliament and politics," Norlen said.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Sweden elected its first female leader. She resigned hours later.

Sweden on Wednesday confirmed Magdalena Andersson as its first female leader, nearly 100 years after the Scandinavian country extended women the right to vote. Hours after assuming office, Andersson resigned from the post when a member of the ruling coalition, the center-left Swedish Green party, quit the government in protest after lawmakers passed a budget bill backed by three right-wing parties. Andersson’s Social Democratic Party had put forward an alternative budget proposal that failed to pass. Andersson said she hopes to form a single-party ruling government.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

'Bulldozer' Andersson: Sweden's short-lived first woman PM

Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson, who quit just hours after becoming the first woman elected Sweden's prime minister, is a "bulldozer" who faces a tough battle fending off an unprecedented challenge by the right-wing and far-right in next year's general election. Yet having waited for so long to have a woman prime minister, Sweden experienced its first female in the post for only hours.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Sweden
Country
Sri Lanka
People

Sweden Selects the Country's First Female Prime Minister

Sweden has made history by selecting its first female prime minister. On Wednesday, Social Democrat Magdalena Andersson was elected as the successor to Stefan Löfven, who resigned from the position in August, Reuters reports. The 54-year-old previously served as the finance minister since 2014. According to BBC, 117 members of...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

Magdalena Andersson resigns hours after becoming Sweden’s first female PM

The Social Democratic politician chose to stand down after the coalition she had been chosen to lead collapsed following a budget defeat. Hours after being selected as Sweden’s first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned on Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament. “For me, it is about respect,...
POLITICS
Lebanon-Express

Watch Sweden votes in its first female premier

Social Democrat leader Magdalena Andersson became Sweden's first female prime minister on Wednesday (November 24), and immediately faced a crisis over a budget vote that her government looked set to lose.
WORLD
Chronicle

Sweden Gets First Female PM a Century After Women Could Vote

Sweden’s Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson became the largest Nordic nation’s first female prime minister after winning a narrow vote in parliament. A last-minute deal with the ex-communist Left Party ensured that a majority of lawmakers accepted the Social Democrat leader, 100 years after women in the country known for its egalitarian foundations were first able to exercise full voting rights.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Why Sweden’s first female PM resigned after just hours, and what happens next

Magdalena Andersson resigned as Sweden’s first female prime minister on Wednesday hours after she was appointed because her government’s coalition partner suffered a budget defeat in parliament.In a dramatic development, Ms Andersson, leader of the Social Democratic Party, said at a press conference: “I have asked the speaker to be relieved of my duties as prime minister.”“I am ready to be prime minister in a single-party, Social Democrat government,” she added.Her resignation came after her coalition partner, the Green Party, quit the two-party coalition after the government’s budget bill was rejected.The Green Party said it could not accept a...
EUROPE
msmagazine.com

Ms. Global: #WhereIsPengShuai?; Sweden May Get Its First Woman PM; Bolivia Debates Abortion Rights; The End of COP 26

The U.S. ranks as the 19th most dangerous country for women, 11th in maternal mortality, 30th in closing the gender pay gap, 75th in women’s political representation, and painfully lacks paid family leave and equal access to health care. But Ms. has always understood: Feminist movements around the world hold answers to some of the U.S.’s most intractable problems. Ms. Global is taking note of feminists worldwide.
WORLD
Reuters

Kyrgyzstan parliamentary election expected to bolster president

BISHKEK, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan votes for a new parliament on Sunday, a year after an earlier election triggered riots which toppled the government. After a low-key campaign, political analysts expect the vote to favour allies of President Sadyr Japarov, cementing his grip on the Central Asian nation with close ties to Russia and China.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

France, Britain spiral into crisis in wake of migrant deaths

CALAIS, France (AP) — The already fractious relationship between France and Britain spiralled further downward into anger and incomprehension Friday, with the two erstwhile European partners at loggerheads about how to stop migrants from embarking on dangerous crossings of the English Channel that killed at least 27 people in a sinking this week.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Army announces ‘most radical shake-up for decades’ amid cuts to troop numbers

The British Army has announced its “Future Soldier” programme, claiming the project offers the most radical reform for the last two decades in order to shape a force fit to fight the wars of the 21st century.The restructuring comes as the strength of the regular army is due to be reduced from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years, with focus on expeditionary units which can be deployed to conflict zones as well as setting up bases abroad.The new strategy will be buttressed by an investment of £41.3bn over the next decade on equipment, £8.6bn more than had previously...
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy