Remember last week, when Tom Holland said he didn't want to be playing Spider-Man at 30, and everyone collectively freaked out a little bit since that's only five years away? Well, there's a precedent for that...and it's ended hilariously. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show yesterday, Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner joked that he could not possibly have guessed that his Avengers role would still be going strong more than a decade later. Renner, who first played Hawkeye in 2011's Thor, said that when he was first cast, he thought it would be absurd for him to still be a superhero by the time he turned 50.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO