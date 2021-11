If you've watched the first episode of "Hawkeye," Marvel's latest Disney+ offering, you've seen a bit of "Rogers: The Musical." Even if you've only checked out the trailer, you've seen a glimpse of it. In my former musical theatre world, it's been speculated on more than the plot of the show. I'm pretty sure it wasn't just my friends talking about it. If you're dying for more, we have great news for you — you can listen to the entire song. Sadly, there is no video of the whole thing on stage, but you can feel free to pause the series for yet another look...

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO