Chart Industries: Too High On The Chart

Global Self Storage has generated attractive performance so far this year. REITs have long been a staple of the investment community. This is especially true of investors who are interested in attracting consistent income. It is worth noting, however, that not all REITs are equally appealing. Some pay out more than others relative to the price that investors pay. And some are healthier or more interesting than others. Often, in search of more attractive prospects, investors will look for smaller companies in the space they are interested in. While these carry more risk, all things being the same, they also are likely to be the most overlooked. One such prospect that came across my radar earlier this year is Global Self Storage (SELF). Though shares are not exactly cheap, they definitely don't look bad either. And with this year turning out to be a good year, it might make for a solid prospect for investors who want a small and attractive company to hold for the long run.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO