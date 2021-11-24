ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sono Motors IPO Review: Solar EV Technology With A Bright Future

By Steve Zachritz
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sono Motors IPO'd with a roughly $1 B enterprise value. Sono Motors (SEV) came public via IPO on November 17th pricing at $15 per share, the middle of the expected range, and is trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. They plan to design, make, sell, and license solar mobility applications (see...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
insideevs.com

Tesla's Elon Musk Responds To General Motors 'Leading' In EVs

While most of us are simply focused on the electric vehicles themselves, it's hard to escape from the surrounding topics, especially as the EV market expands and changes the paradigm. It's actually getting hilarious. Earlier this month, GM's CEO Mary Barra was asked about EVs and said that General Motors...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Align Technology: Looking Behind That Healthy, Beautiful Smile Reveals Long Term Strength

Align Technology is dedicated to "transforming lives by improving the journey to a healthy, beautiful smile". For twenty years, a revolution has been underway in orthodontics whereby bulky metal appliances have now been replaced by transparent corrective systems for obtaining perfect tooth alignment. In this regard, Align Technology (NASDAQ: ALGN) is "dedicated to transforming lives by improving the journey to a healthy, beautiful smile". The company markets its line of dental aligners under the Invisalign brand and has seen 2021 sales figures (orange line in the chart below) rapidly overcoming last year's Covid lows.
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Fisker To Have Boost From Its Consecutive Insider Buying

Fisker's reservation book is growing and the management anticipates at least 50,000 prior to the start of production. Fisker (NYSE:FSR) is developing the world's most sustainable electric vehicle, which will revolutionize the automotive industry. FSR also wants to be the first to offer an affordable all-electric SUV, which will set them apart from the competitors. The management anticipates receiving at least 50,000 reservations before production begins in the fourth quarter of 2022. There are already over 18,600 retail and 1,400 fleet reservations in place as of November 2021, up 43 percent from Q4 2020. Based on its current growth over the last four quarters and additional exposure at the LA Auto Show, FSR is on schedule to meet its 50,000 reservation target prior to production date.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Daimler Ag#Solar Car#Sono Motors Ipo Review#Sono Motors Ipo D#Sev#Rivian#Rivn#Oem
Seeking Alpha

Origin Materials: Incredible Execution And Continued Growth

Climate change is once again at the forefront of world news due to the recently held COP26 summits. Both the SPAC space and the ESG space have their share of overpromising and underdelivering companies, but Origin Materials (ORGN) seems to be a clear exception to this. The company has not only grown its offtake agreements substantially since its SPAC merger announcement but also is substantially ahead of schedule in constructing its first plant. Combine this with the growing interest in climate change and zero emissions, and you get a company that's poised to win over the next few years.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

TVS Motor Company signs MoU with Tamil Nadu Government for investment of Rs 1,200 crore in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicles

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, one of the largest manufacturers of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, today announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Government of Tamil Nadu for investment in Future Technologies and Electric Vehicle. The MOU was...
BUSINESS
The Car Connection

Review update: 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 lays ground game for brand’s EV future

Mark this moment as the turning point in Volkswagen’s history. The iconic Beetle is the past and the ID.4 foretells VW’s future. The electric crossover SUV is arguably the people’s EV with a base price of $41,190, a 250-mile range, and a roomy design. With a TCC Rating of 7.0...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
TechCrunch

Sono Motors has gone public, aims to get Sion solar electric vehicle to market by 2023

“We came up with a vision to integrate solar on every vehicle and thought, Okay, what do we need for that?” Hahn told TechCrunch. They started on the construction of a solar electric vehicle pre-prototype to prove that renewable energies can help solve the transportation emissions problem, and by 2015, they had a working model. The following year, Christians and Hahn brought on creative director Navina Pernsteiner to co-found the business and establish Sono Motors as a company and brand.
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Ford Motor Plans to Ramp Up EVs Production to 600K Units in 2023

Ford’s ambition is to become the largest producer of Electric Vehicles. To achieve this, the automaker would have to increase its production of EVs significantly. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has announced its plan to increase the production capacity of its electric vehicles (EVs) to 600,000 units by the end of 2023. This plan will double the number of electric cars the company initially intended to produce over the next two years.
ECONOMY
CNET

Lucid touts 17,000-plus Air EV reservations after successful IPO

Lucid's having a very good year. It delivered its first Air EVs to customers, navigated a successful initial public offering and locked in a Tesla-beating range rating from the EPA. More good news: The startup reported over 17,000 reservations for the Air electric sedan in its third-quarter earnings release this week.
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

German EV startup Sono launches IPO, starts trading on Nasdaq

A German electric-vehicle startup by the name of Sono Motors, which has largely flown under the radar, has gone public by launching an initial public offering in the U.S. Shares in the Munich-based company were listed on the Nasdaq Global Market index on Wednesday, under ticker symbol SEV. The company...
BUSINESS
investmentu.com

Sono Motors IPO Raises $150 Million

Sono Motors’ IPO is here. The company hit the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker SEV. Here’s what happened…. Sono Motors is a Germany-based developer of solar-powered mobility technologies. The company specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs) that use solar energy to generate an extra charge. Sono Group has a goal...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

GenCell inks deal with EV Motors

GenCell Energy has signed an agreement with EV Motors to develop the next generation of EV charging solutions to power hybrid off-grid charging stations. EV Motors is an Israeli importer of EVs, chargers and energy storage systems and the exclusive Israeli representative of several companies, among them Sun Surplus Energy.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Solar Electric Vehicle Firm Sono Raises $150M Via IPO

Sono Group NV (NASDAQ: SEV), the parent company to Sono Motors GmbH, has priced its initial public offering (IPO) of 10 million shares to the public at $15.00 per share. Sono Motors is developing the solar electric vehicle (SEV) for the masses, the Sion. It has reached more than 16,000 reservations with advance payments for the Sion.
BUSINESS
The American Genius

Rivian IPO pops off in anticipation for new EVs: How are people reacting?

(NEWS) Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates for their IPO. Rivian Automotive, the highly anticipated EV manufacturer backed by big wigs like Amazon and Ford, opened the flood gates during the kickoff of their IPO. At a market valuation of $86 billion and with shares up 29% by end of day, Rivian ended up being one of the biggest IPOs of the year.
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Sono Motors IPO: How to Buy SEV Stock and Whether You Should

The EV bull market has gained wings over the last few weeks. Rivian’s bumper listing and the surge in listed EV names like Tesla and Xpeng Motors reflect the renewed optimism towards green energy companies. After Rivian's stellar listing, all eyes will be on Sono Motors. It's expected to list this week through a traditional IPO and trade under the ticker symbol “SEV.” Should you buy the IPO?
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
335K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy