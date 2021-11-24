‘They take you as you are.’ NC surfing camp helps kids with autism have a perfect day

It's easy to get caught up in the stressors of everyday life, but taking time out of each day to practice gratitude can benefit both your mental and physical health. Research suggests that practicing gratitude can lower stress levels, improve sleep, and strengthen your relationships. It's even been shown to lower levels of cellular inflammation. Ready to try it for yourself? A simple Google search will yield dozens of gratitude journals, but you can also get started with any notebook you have on hand. Just grab a pen and choose a few of the prompts below to fill out each day. You might find that you really do feel happier and healthier when you make gratitude part of your daily routine.

HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO