ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Lavelle hoping cheekpieces can work the oracle for Paisley Park

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3laUFL_0d5iH2MA00

Paisley Park will wear cheekpieces for the first time in the Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury on Friday

Trainer Emma Lavelle hopes the headgear will help sharpen up the nine-year-old in a race which will help determine whether the nine-year-old continues over smaller obstacles or goes novice chasing.

Paisley Park, the Stayers’ Hurdle hero at the Cheltenham Festival in 2019, took this prize later that year and was second to Thyme Hill 12 months ago.

“He doesn’t in any way suggest at home that he is any different to how he’s been in other years, but he has to go and do it at Newbury

“This is an important race for Paisley Park to decide what the next step is,” said Lavelle.

“He doesn’t in any way suggest at home that he is any different to how he’s been in other years, but he has to go and do it at Newbury.

“The entries are pretty much what we’ve just run against and if he doesn’t step up on his first run, then we know we are not where we were and we will have to make a decision on what we are doing. Do we let him have a try over fences or stay over hurdles?”

Paisley Park’s past experience in headgear did not produce the desired outcome but cheekpieces have been chosen to make him more focussed and help him travel better for jockey Aidan Coleman.

“We are not putting them on because he is ungenuine or saving something for himself, therefore it’s not about having a visor to block out everything, it’s about doing something to make him concentrate a bit more and stop him worrying about galloping alongside other horses and to think more about travelling and what’s going on in the race,” said Lavelle.

Paisley Park faces five rivals, including Indefatigable. Paul Webber’s mare had him back in third when winning the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby four weeks ago. The Olly Murphy-trained Thomas Darby, who was fourth that day, is also in the mix.

Lisnagar Oscar, the 2020 Stayers’ Hurdle victor, takes his chance for trainer Rebecca Curtis with Nicky Henderson saddling On The Blind Side. Irish raider, the Paul Nolan-trained Mrs Milner, completes the sextet.

A small, but select, field of four has been declared for the Ladbrokes Committed To Safer Gambling Novices’ Chase.

Tom Lacey’s Tea Clipper has to give weight all-round after winning a Listed contest at Chepstow on his fencing debut last month. Paul Nicholls is represented by Pic d’Orhy, who made all in a four-horse affair at Ffos Las.

The Gary Moore-trained Nassalam, narrow winner of a novice handicap chase at Ascot, and Alex Hales’ Millers Bank, comfortable winner on his chasing debut at Huntingdon, completes the quartet.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Paisley Park primed for Long Distance mission

Paisley Park warmed up for the Long Distance Hurdle with a pleasing workout at the Ladbrokes Winter Festival gallops morning at Newbury. Partnered by Lavelle’s husband and assistant, former jockey Barry Fenton, Paisley Park was accompanied in the exercise by stablemate Flemcara. The 2019 Stayers’ Hurdle hero took the Long...
SPORTS
newschain

Indefatigable on course for Paisley Park rematch

Paul Webber feels Indefatigable will have to find improvement to land Friday’s Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. Winner of the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle at the 2020 Cheltenham Festival, the eight-year-old mare enters the three-mile contest on the back of a authoritative victory in the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby.
SPORTS
newschain

Paisley Park ‘sharper’ ahead of Long Distance date

Emma Lavelle expects Paisley Park to strip “fitter and sharper” in Friday’s Ladbrokes Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. The former champion staying hurdler is on something of a redemption mission as since losing his crown in March 2020, he has won only one of five subsequent races. Second in this...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Hales
Person
Gary Moore
SkySports

Long Distance Hurdle: Thomas Darby takes Newbury's Friday feature by beating On The Blind Side and Paisley Park

Thomas Darby ended his long wait for a victory to down favourite Paisley Park in the Grade Two Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury. Olly Murphy's eight-year-old had failed to score in six efforts since his last visit to the winner's enclosure in January 2020 but, having filled the places in his first two efforts over three miles, finally showed his stamina to keep on past his rivals.
SPORTS
newschain

Two men arrested after disappearance of mother of two

Two men have been arrested after the “suspicious” disappearance of a mother of two, Kent Police said. Officers are treating Alexandra Morgan’s disappearance as a potential murder inquiry. Ms Morgan, 34, from Sissinghurst Kent, was last seen at a petrol station close to nearby Cranbrook at 7.20am on Sunday November...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Mr Motivator announces death of his granddaughter, aged 12

Mr Motivator has announced that his 12-year-old granddaughter Hadassah has died after a five-day battle against meningitis. The health and wellbeing coach, real name Derrick Evans, said she died in the early hours of Thursday in Antigua, where she lived with her mother. Their relationship was described as “incredibly close”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ungenuine
The Independent

Amateur John Astley stuns defending champion Neil Robertson in York

Defending champion Neil Robertson was stunned by amateur John Astley in the first round of the UK Championship in York Astley, 32, fell off the professional tour last year but fired a break of 119 in the seventh frame en route to a 6-2 win.Astley is the second amateur to beat a UK champion this week after Shaun Murphy was knocked out by China’s Si Jiahui on the opening day.The defending champion bows out.Neil Robertson succumbs to an impressive performance by current amateur John Astley, who reaches round two of the UK Championship for the first time since 2013.#CazooUKChampionship @CazooUK...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Oracle
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Callum Lang snatches late win for Wigan

Wigan moved above Plymouth in Sky Bet League One as Callum Lang’s last-gasp strike snatched a 2-1 win at Home Park. Lang stepped over Will Keane’s pass, strode forward and angled a thumping shot past goalkeeper Michael Cooper into the far corner. Wigan opened the scoring when Thelo Aasgaard rounded...
SPORTS
newschain

Aldershot leave it late to snatch the winner at King’s Lynn

Aldershot recorded their third successive National League victory as Alfy Whittingham’s late header secured a 1-0 triumph at struggling King’s Lynn. Whittingham connected with a Corie Andrews cross to nod past Paul Jones in the 81st minute. Michael Gyasi fired over soon after as the hosts – whose skipper Michael...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
104K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy