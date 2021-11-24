ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union College students create devices to ease tedious production tasks for local workers

By Shayla Colon
Times Union
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenior mechanical engineering students at Union College have partnered with local companies to create devices to make their operations more efficient. Ron Bucinell, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the college, crafted a unique capstone course that would push students to devise tools for everyday people who needed...

