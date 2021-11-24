ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota's role in Goose Island's cult beer release

By John Frank
 4 days ago
Black Friday is an unofficial beer holiday filled with special releases — including one that features the flavors of a small Minnesota barrel-maker.

What's happening: The most-anticipated releases each year are Goose Island's Bourbon County stouts, writes Axios Denver 's John Frank, our resident beer geek .

  • This year, one of the variants made by the Chicago-based brewery features a stout aged using cherry wood. It's harvested in Minnesota by Park Rapids' barrel-maker Black Swan Cooperage .

Tasting notes: The Bourbon County Cherry Wood Stout tastes like a cherry Tootsie Pop, John wrote in his tasting notes. Other flavors include Werther's toffee and dark fruit.

Between the lines: Bourbon County Brand Stout was the first-ever bourbon-barrel aged beer and still holds a cult following, even after the brewery was purchased by Anheuser-Busch.

How it works: The wood from a cherry tree is too soft to serve as a barrel, so Black Swan cuts it into patented honeycomb-shaped blocks.

  • The holes expose the side grain and allow the wood character to absorb into the beer eight to nine times faster than through the side grain of a barrel.
  • "It's like basically opening up a bunch of straws because you're able to extract that wood flavor that much more quickly," said Heidi Korb, who co-owns the 20-year-old business with her father, Russ Karasch.

Of note: Other unique woods Black Swan sells to brewers, winemakers and distillers include maple, hickory, and red oak — all from Minnesota — as well as pecan wood and sassafras from elsewhere.

  • "There's a lot of potential wood we can [use in beer]. It's going to be fun experimenting," Goose Island's Mike Smith told Axios.

The big picture: The Goose Island collaboration is Black Swan's largest with a brewery.

  • "We're just a tiny little cooperage in northern Minnesota … so I'm hoping this Goose Island recognition will help" spread the word, Korb said.

What to know about this year's Bourbon County lineup

Axios Twin Cities, anchored by Torey Van Oot and Nick Halter, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

